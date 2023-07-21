Soccer doc ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ will return for a second season this fall

Are you ready to return to Wrexham?

On Friday, FX announced that the second season of its Emmy-nominated docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will return for a second season this fall. The premiere is set for Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. on FX, with each episode available to stream on Hulu the day after it airs. The show follows Philly native and “Always Sunny” creator Rob McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) as they try to return the club they purchased in 2020, the once-proud Wrexham Red Dragons, to glory … or at least out of the bottom rung of English football.

More importantly, the show is about Wrexham’s diehard working-class fans, people who live and die by a fifth-tier football club from a small town in North Wales.

In its first season — despite earning six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series — McElhenney and Reynolds fell just short of their goal of promotion for Wrexham, touted as the third oldest professional football club in the world. In Season 2, they’ll look to get their team over the hump — although if you really want to know how it ends, the club’s season is technically already over and you can easily look it up.

Philly fans, however, won’t have to wait until September if they want a glimpse of Wrexham. The team is currently on tour for some friendly matches against some of the Premier League’s top clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United, and on July 28 they’ll be in town to take on the Union 2 (the club’s reserve squad) at Subaru Park.

For those that missed Season I and wanted to catch up, all episodes are also available on Hulu.