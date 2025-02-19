As the USWNT looks big-picture, Sam Coffey gets to do so for herself, too

Now that U.S. women’s soccer team manager Emma Hayes has turned her focus from the short term to a longer one, her players can do the same thing.

That doesn’t mean they will since they have daily commitments with their clubs and Hayes doesn’t. But as the Americans’ first games of this year arrive this week, it’s a nice option to have.

“To be able to focus in on my development and my growth, and some fine-tuning of little details of my game, is a really great opportunity that we’re not always able to have,” midfielder Sam Coffey said ahead of Thursday’s kickoff of the SheBelieves Cup, a round-robin with Japan, Colombia, and Australia.

Japan-Australia and U.S.-Colombia open the schedule in Houston, with further games set for Sunday in suburban Phoenix and next Wednesday in San Diego.

Coffey shot to prominence under Hayes last year, becoming an Olympic team stalwart a year after coming up short of Vlatko Andonovski’s World Cup squad. The Penn State product’s stature is likely to remain high for a while since her defensive midfield position is one team’s often build around. The U.S. has since Julie Ertz’s heyday, and Coffey has emerged as her heir.

“It’s not something I take for granted,” Coffey said. “It’s always a privilege just to be here, and there’s never a camp or a game or a training that I take for granted. So I’m just grateful to be along for the ride, and want to just continue to focus on my development and my growth as much as I can.”

There will be competitors for her position under Hayes, and it’s always good for a national team to have multiple good players at each spot. But it doesn’t take anyone long to pick up on Coffey’s work ethic, whether from watching her play or listening to her talk.

“I’m definitely someone who lives day-by-day and step-by-step,” she said. “As much as we are focused on all of the things that we want to do in the future, it’s about how we get there. And for me, that’s focusing in on my details, and my process at every training, every camp. Every day I’m on or off the field, I feel like it’s an important one.”

A move to Europe someday?

This time in the U.S. program’s quadrennial cycle is also when players cast their eyes toward long travel — as in, to Europe. Three of last year’s Olympic champions joined clubs across the Atlantic this winter: Crystal Dunn to Paris Saint-Germain, Jenna Nighswonger to Arsenal, and Naomi Girma to Chelsea for a women’s soccer record $1.1 million transfer fee.

Coffey’s name was briefly in the news along the way, with Chelsea floating interest in the English media. But she decided to stay with her NWSL club, the Portland Thorns, where she’s in the final year of her contract.

It’s always a tricky question to ask a NWSL player if she wants to go to Europe, and it’s just as tricky to ask a player in Europe if she wants to come over here. But it’s a ritual of the sport, and Coffey was ready when the subject came up Tuesday.

“For the longest time, it’s been a goal for me,” she said. “I think even when I was in college — my college coaches can kind of attest to this — I’ve always had an interest and a curiosity of what it’d be like to play in Europe. … I think being able to compete in the Champions League and in various European leagues would be an amazing adventure.”

Chelsea would reach that bar, and Arsenal would too. (That Chelsea chatter prompted Arsenal fans to note Coffey has worn their club’s jersey as her pregame fit at some Thorns games.)

But before the English media sail across the ocean, she’s made clear she isn’t going anywhere yet.

“Right now, obviously, I am a Portland Thorn through and through,” Coffey said. “But I’m also not one to close any doors to opportunities that may or may not come in the future. Who knows what’s down the road? I know that I’m good where I’m at right now, and [I] love the organization that I’m a part of, and privileged to be a part of.”

Advice from one who knows

As Coffey spoke, she was sitting next to another expert witness. Emily Fox joined Arsenal just over a year ago and quickly became a stalwart. She’s been in great form this season, including a 30-yard thunderbolt of a goal in last Sunday’s 5-0 rout of rival Tottenham Hotspur. A crowd of 56,784 was on hand at the stadium that used to be just the Arsenal men’s team’s home, and now hosts many women’s games too.

“I think really it’s just everyone’s individual decision,” Fox said. “I think for me personally, it was just the right decision for me to go at the time, even with the Olympics and the craziness of that year. … With Jenna, it’s been amazing to have her, and also have Nay [Naomi] in the league too.”

Perhaps some days that crowd will salute Coffey, who has her own history of long-range bangers. But Coffey will stay in Portland for now, satisfied just to have the possibility of a move someday.

“I think it’s just amazing that we as female athletes and female soccer players have so many options of these incredible leagues,” she said, “and the way that they’ve progressed and developed over the years [so] that there’s not just one place you can play.

“There [are] so many options, and so many incredible leagues. and so much talent out there.”

2025 SheBelieves Cup schedule

Thursday, Feb. 20: Japan vs. Australia, 5 p.m. (Universo, Max, Peacock) and United States vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock) in Houston

Sunday, Feb. 23: Colombia vs. Japan, 2 p.m. (Universo, Max, Peacock) and United States vs. Australia, 5 p.m. (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock) in Glendale, Ariz.

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Australia vs. Colombia, 7:30 p.m. (Universo, Max, Peacock) and United States vs. Japan, 10:30 p.m. (TBS, Universo, Max, Peacock) in San Diego