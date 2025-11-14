The USMNT’s new tactics seem made for Sergiño Dest, but how much will he play in them?

Long before U.S. men’s soccer team manager Mauricio Pochettino unveiled a 3-4-2-1 formation for his players, outsiders debated the possibility.

Though the program went decades without playing that way, the rise of high-flying outside backs like Sergiño Dest made the idea start to sound sensible.

But since Pochettino made the switch in September, Dest hasn’t gotten to play in the new setup much. He was a second-half substitute in the momentum-turning win over Japan, then had to miss October’s games because of an injury.

That makes this month’s games crucial for the 25-year-old, who plays his club soccer at Dutch power PSV Eindhoven. The odds are good that fans will see him play a major role Saturday at Subaru Park when the U.S. faces Paraguay (5 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62).

“Yeah, I feel like it’s really important,” Dest said at Friday’s practice in Chester. “Because the rosters are a little bit different. For me personally, because I was injured, I didn’t really have that much time to play with everyone, the players that I didn’t know before. It needs time.”

Dest has historically played on the right side of a four-defender setup with both club and country. The right wingback spot ahead of three centerbacks isn’t too different, but as with any tactical change, there are subtleties.

“It’s a little bit different, but obviously, that’s the way we play at the moment, so I feel like you have to adapt to that formation,” Dest said. “For me personally, I’ve always been an attacking outside back, so I feel like it’s not that hard. But you still need some time.”

Dest can also play on the left side, as he did against Japan. That could matter even more if longtime starter Antonee Robinson can’t overcome his longstanding knee issues. A combination of Dest and Tim Weah (who’s out injured right now) as the wingbacks would be quite dynamic — though with plenty of defense needed between them.

“Now is a good opportunity for him,” Pochettino said. “I think we have good players in that position [in this squad] like Alex Freeman and Joe Scally, that are very competitive and they can play in different [roles]. Sergiño is is more offensive than defensive — he needs to improve in defensive areas — but I think it’s a great opportunity for us to know him, to see the capacity to adapt to our demands that are completely different for his club, or were in the past year. “

Whatever Dest is asked, he made it clear he’s ready to answer the call.

“I always want to play for the national team,” he said. “I feel like it’s an honor to be here and to fight for my spot. I always wanted to be here, but to have some extra training and some extra rest between some games, especially after the injury I came from, I think it’s also not bad, especially with the long season we still have ahead.”

Gio Reyna in the spotlight

While local fans will obviously be focused on the four Philly-area products on this squad, many eyes nationally will be on Gio Reyna’s return to the squad. The talented young playmaker had been on a downward slide for a while, but has finally started to trend back up in the last few weeks.

If he can make an impression in these two games, it will be a big deal in his quest to make a second straight World Cup team.

Reyna hasn’t spoken with the media yet this week, but veteran U.S. centerback Tim Ream had praise for Reyna’s work in practice.

“He’s not really letting the challenges overseas seep into camp, which is great to see,” said Ream, who wears the captain’s armband under Pochettino as the squad’s most experienced player. “He’s speaking up a lot more in the trainings, in terms of, ‘OK, I’m seeing this, what are you seeing?’ He’s really getting involved in the understanding of the movements and what we’re doing in the buildup and in the defensive shape.”

Ream said he has observed a better mentality in Reyna, too. That has long been a question about the attacking midfielder, dating back to the scandal with former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup.

“I feel like he’s more in tune and more focused on the field than I’ve seen in the past, which is a great thing,” Ream said. “And I think whether it was injury or other things that were going on, I think his focus is is so much greater now, and that’s a good thing.”

The mention of “other things” didn’t need further detail. Just last month, Reyna talked about it with the Associated Press, and his lack of contrition did not go over well.

This U.S. is squad is the first one where Reyna has worked with Sebastian Berhalter, Gregg’s son. Gio’s famed father, Claudio, was as close as could be with Berhalter until the scandal erupted.

Pochettino was asked whether the subject has come up between the sons, and he said it has not.

“I hear some things, but for me it’s not important, because in front of everything is the national team,” he said. “I cannot judge, I cannot take decisions from the past … Now it’s a completely different environment. And what I saw from day one — good synergy, good teammates — I think the interaction and the communication is fantastic.”