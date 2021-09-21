Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan

Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

If you gave Inter the option of having Romelu Lukaku or not having him, they’d surely rather have him. But the Nerazzurri are doing just fine since selling the star striker to Chelsea, topping Serie A with 15 goals scored in four games — including six against Bologna on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina has won three of its last four games, including road wins at Atalanta and Genoa. Twenty-one-year-old Serbian striker Dusan Vlahović is a player to watch for La Viola.

United States vs. Paraguay

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

After a 9-0 U.S. win last week in the first of this two-game set, the teams meet again in Cincinnati, Rose Lavelle’s home town.

Palmeiras vs. Atlético Mineiro

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

The first Copa Libertadores semifinal is an all-Brazilian matchup. Palmeiras is looking to win back-to-back continental crowns, while Atlético, featuring veteran strikers Diego Costa and Hulk, seeks its first tournament title since 2013.

AC Milan vs. Venezia

Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Venezia lost its home opener on Sunday in brutal fashion, giving up a 94th-minute goal to Spezia. Now they go to the legendary San Siro to face Zlatan Ibrahimović and company, who are tied for second place in Serie A with crosstown rival Inter.

Arsenal vs. AFC Wimbledon

Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN+)

England’s League Cup doesn’t often get a lot of attention, but when the draw gives us a matchup like this, it’s notable. AFC Wimbledon, of England’s third tier, is well-liked by many neutral fans for how fans built the club up from scratch. Meanwhile, Arsenal needed five Premier League games to get its first win of the season, a 1-0 edging of Burnley on Saturday.

If this game was at Wimbledon’s new Plough Lane stadium, it would be can’t-miss. But even at the Emirates, the Gunners’ struggles mean an upset is possible.

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca

Wednesday, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Real looked like it was on the ropes Sunday at Valencia, but Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored in the 86th and 88th minutes to turn a 1-0 loss into a 2-1 win. This game should be a lot easier. Let’s see how Mallorca’s new American striker, Matthew Hoppe, does against Madrid’s stars at the Bernabéu.

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Red Bulls come into the latest Hudson River Derby fresh off a 4-0 stomping of Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale. They’re a long way from a playoff spot, nine points back of the seventh-place Union, but they’ve played fewer games than any other team in the Eastern Conference. In other words, there’s still time to mount a charge, but not much.

Flamengo vs. Barcelona SC

Wednesday 8:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

Barcelona, of Ecuador (not Spain), is the only non-Brazilian team in the Libertadores’ final four. It is undoubtedly the underdog, but got here in dramatic fashion by eliminating Flamengo’s big rival, Fluminense, on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate tie.

Flamengo won the Libertadores in 2019 and calls Rio de Janeiro’s legendary Maracanã stadium home. Its squad includes Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz, and ex-Inter striker Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa.

Seattle Sounders vs. Club León

Wednesday, 10 p.m. (ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN)

Depending on who you ask, the Leagues Cup is North America’s version of the Europa League, or a cash grab by MLS to get Mexican teams to play games on U.S. soil. As with most such things, it’s some of each. That said, the tournament’s final should be entertaining, not least because it will be played on a neutral field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.