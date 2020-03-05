You likely already know plenty about the players on the U.S. women’s soccer team’s roster for the SheBelieves Cup, which will kick off Thursday night in Orlando. The American squad has a raft of familiar names from last year’s World Cup and this year’s Olympic qualifying tournament, from Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz to Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe.
But you might not know so much about the players on the teams the U.S. will face. So here’s a look at some stars from England, Spain and Japan whom the Americans will play against over the next few days.
She’s got a great name, and a great knack for scoring. The 25-year-old Chelsea striker has fired in 21 goals in 24 games this season, including a double to beat Arsenal in the Continental Cup final last Saturday.
England will be especially important in this tournament because key veterans are absent: Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze are injured, and Jodie Taylor was surprisingly left out.
You probably remember Jennifer Hermoso, who scored against the United States in the World Cup round of 16 last year. Putellas is La Roja’s new star. Last season, she scored 19 goals in 38 games and helped Barcelona reach its first Champions League final. This season, she has 15 goals in 27 games.
The stalwart centerback anchors French superpower Lyon, and has helped the club the last four UEFA Women’s Champions League titles. She’s the only foreign-based player on the squad, but don’t be fooled by that — this summer’s Olympics host has plenty of talent.
Watch out, too, for forward Yuka Momiki, who was born in New York and on Sunday will take the field at Red Bull Arena.
At Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
4:15 p.m.: Spain vs. Japan (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: United States vs. England (ESPN2, TUDN)
At Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.
2:15 p.m.: Japan vs. England (ESPN3)
5 p.m.: United States vs. Spain (ESPN, TUDN)
The U.S. game will include a ceremony honoring Crystal Dunn for her 100th cap, which she earned during Olympic qualifying.
At Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
5:15 p.m.: England vs. Spain (ESPN3)
8 p.m.: United States vs. Japan (ESPNews, TUDN)