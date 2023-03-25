Haverford’s Sinead Farrelly signs with Gotham FC two years after sparking NWSL abuse scandal

Two years after launching the wave of abuse scandals in the NWSL, and eight years since she last played professional soccer, Sinead Farrelly is returning to the field.

Gotham FC announced Saturday that the Havertown native signed a contract for this year with a mutual option for next year. Farrelly took part in Gotham’s preseason training camp as a nonroster invitee and is now in Los Angeles with the team for its season opener at Angel City FC on Sunday (9 p.m., Paramount+).

“I’m thankful for all the support I’ve received to help me reach this point, because I could not have done this alone,” the now-33-year-old midfielder said in a statement. “I can’t even imagine doing this with another club except Gotham FC. My teammates, the coaches and the staff are amazing. The environment has been professional and so enjoyable.”

Farrelly’s pro career began in 2011 when the former Philadelphia Independence made her their first-round draft pick, No. 2 overall, in the league’s third and final season. The Independence’s manager was Paul Riley, who became the center of one of the biggest abuse scandals in the sport’s history — with Farrelly as one of his most significant alleged victims.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Joanna Lohman ‘was fooled by Paul Riley’ in Philadelphia, where he allegedly coerced her teammates

In 2014 and ‘15, Riley coached Farrelly again in Portland, where some of the worst alleged acts took place. That 2015 season with the Thorns was Farrelly’s last on the field. She signed with the Boston Breakers for 2016 but never played for them because she was in a major car crash.

“I want to be a key player for Gotham FC, while also having grace and compassion with myself as I acclimate back into the professional environment,” Farrelly said. “There were times when this did not feel possible for me. But I have made it to this moment, and I’m going to keep building on it. As I continue, I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams, no matter how far out of reach they may seem.”

Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West played against Farrelly in WPS and the NWSL. The process of bringing Farrelly back to the field hasn’t been easy, but now it’s a success story.

“Sinead is not only an outstanding athlete, but one of the most admired people in our sport,” West said. “She came into camp and earned a contract with her outstanding play. I know she sees this as just a first step, but everyone at Gotham FC is incredibly proud to be part of Sinead’s journey, and excited about all of the great qualities to brings to our team.”

» READ MORE: In Lynn Williams, Gotham FC signed not just a needed scorer, but a needed winner