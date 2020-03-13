Although MLS, the USL and almost every soccer league in Europe have shut down because of the coronavirus, games are still being played in a few countries elsewhere in the world.
Here’s a look at some games on tap this weekend that you can watch.
Friday, 11 p.m. (TUDN)
In terms of U.S. interest, Liga MX is the biggest league still playing. (Russia’s league is the only quasi-major one in Europe.)
Morelia’s squad includes Chilean World Cup veterans Gonzalo Jara and Jorge Valdivia, and former Union striker Fernando Aristeguieta. Yes, really, that’s where he is now, five years after his last game here — and he’s been a decent scorer there. Quéretaro’s squad includes former FC Dallas winger Fabián Castillo.
Friday, 11:10 p.m. (Fox Sports 2, ESPN Deportes)
Tijuana is plenty familiar to U.S. soccer fans, with its proximity to San Diego and history of signing American players. The current squad doesn’t have any Americans, but it does have plenty of familiar names: former Atlanta United centerback Leandro González Pírez, former Vancouver Whitecaps forward Camilo Sanvezzo, and former Houston Dynamo and Chivas USA forward Érick “Cubo” Torres.
Pachuca has two forwards you’ll see in MLS: Franco Jara will join FC Dallas in July, and Romario Ibarra is on loan from Minnesota United.
Saturday, 9 p.m. (Univision, TUDN)
Second-place León hosts fourth-place Pumas in one of the top games of the weekend. You’ll recognize León’s Joel Campbell, a Costa Rican national veteran who’s on loan from Italian club Frosinone. Pumas’ squad has U.S. under-23 national team winger Sebastian Saucedo, who was to play in Olympic qualifying this month until Concacaf canceled the tournament.
Sunday, 10:15 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN)
This is the big one: first-place Cruz Azul against third-place América, Mexico’s Yankees, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City — the colossal soccer cathedral that both teams call home.
Cruz Azul’s squad features Mexican national team veterans Elías Hernández and Orbelin Pineda, and Peruvian former Orlando City midfielder Yoshimar Yotún.
Star-studded América has El Tri starting goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and veteran playmaker Gio dos Santos, whose creative skills — and reputation for partying — make him must-see TV.
Friday, 10:55 p.m. (ESPN+)
The playoff semifinals of Australia’s women’s league are this weekend, and they’re taking place at times when American fans can watch them without staying up too late.
Many players from the NWSL go down under during the offseason here, so you’ll see familiar names on the field.
Melbourne Victory’s squad includes Portland Thorns centerback Emily Menges, Houston Dash midfielder Haley Hanson and OL Reign forward Darian Jenkins. Sydney FC has Washington Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, Orlando Pride centerback Alanna Kennedy and OL Reign midfielder Sofia Huerta.
Saturday, 10:25 p.m. (ESPN+)
Melbourne City is one of the W-League’s powers, thanks to being owned by Manchester City’s global conglomerate. The squad is loaded with Australian national team veterans who’ve played in the NWSL: goalkeeper Lydia Williams (just left OL Reign), defenders Ellie Carpenter (Portland Thorns) and Steph Catley (OL Reign). Forward Ally Watt was the No. 6 pick in this year’s NWSL draft by the North Carolina Courage.
Western Sydney has Utah Royals goalkeeper Abby Smith, a former U.S. national team prospect, and Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab.
Australia’s men’s league, the A-League, is also still playing. Those games are mostly in the middle of the night here. Click here for the schedule.