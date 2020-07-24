The NWSL Challenge Cup and English Premier League wrap up this weekend, games resume in France and Mexico, and the MLS tournament’s knockout rounds kick off.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the top games to watch on TV and online.
Friday, 3:10 p.m. (beIN Sports)
After a four-month shutdown enforced by the country’s government, French soccer returns to action with the French Cup final. It will be played at the Stade de France outside Paris, with around 5,000 fans in the stands.
PSG lost star forward Edinson Cavani over the summer when his contract expired, but still has Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi. Saint-Étienne was French soccer’s superpower in the 1970s, but hasn’t won a trophy since 2013 – and its last one before that was in 1981.
Saturday, 8 p.m. (Telemundo)
Mexico’s Liga MX, the most-watched soccer league in the U.S., kicks off with a big splash. Comcast acquired broadcast rights to Guadaljara-based Chivas, Mexico’s most popular club team, and plans to air games in Spanish and English. The debut comes this weekend when Telemundo airs the game live and NBCSN airs it on tape-delay at 10 p.m.
Click here for the full Liga MX schedule.
Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
The MLS tournament’s round of 16 begins with the game the Union would have been in had they beaten Orlando. We could see a matchup of former Premier League regulars: Orlando’s Nani vs. Montreal’s Victor Wanyama.
Sunday, 11 a.m. (NBC10, Universo)
Though the Premier League title was decided long ago, there’s still a lot to play for on the season’s final day. All games kick off simultaneously, and the biggest one has third-place Manchester United (63 points) visiting fifth-place Leicester City (62). It’s effectively a playoff for a Champions League berth.
Sunday, 11 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo)
Christian Pulisc and Chelsea (63 points) are trying to hang on to fourth place and the Champions League berth that comes with it. Sixth-place Wolverhampton needs a better result than what seventh-place Tottenham gets at Crystal Palace (Peacock, NBC Sports Gold) to keep a Europa League berth.
The standings heading into the weekend are:
3. Manchester United: 63 points (+28 goal difference)
4. Chelsea: 63 points (+13)
5. Leicester City: 62 points (+28)
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 59 points (+13)
7. Tottenham Hotspur: 58 points (+14)
Click here for the full Premier League schedule.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m. (CBS3)
Houston didn’t just beat some better teams on the way to the NWSL Challenge Cup final, it beat a lot of skeptics who thought its star-less team could finish last. Now, Rachel Daly and Kristie Mewis can make the ultimate statement.
Chicago, led by Julie Ertz, has long been one of the NWSL’s best teams. But though they made the playoffs every year from 2015-19, they’ve never won a trophy. Will they finally get over the hump?
Sunday, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
After finishing third in the Union’s group, New York didn’t qualify for the round of 16 until the L.A. Galaxy forced a 1-1 tie with Houston on Thursday with a penalty kick in second half stoppage time. These teams know each other well from two playoff meetings in the last five years, including Toronto’s upset win at New York last season on the way to the MLS Cup final. New York’s Maxi Moralez and Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo are two of the league’s best playmakers.
Sunday, 11 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Vancouver jumped into the round of 16 on the last day of the group stage with a 2-0 win over Chicago, with a goal and an assist from mercurial forward Yordy Reyna. Kansas City won its group, and won at Vancouver in February with Mexican star Alan Pulido’s first MLS goal.
Monday, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)
San Jose won its group at the MLS tournament with some entertaining soccer, highlighted by a wild comeback in a 4-3 win over Vancouver. Chris Wondolowski has shown he’s still got it at 37, with a goal in each of the Earthquakes’ last two games. Now he’ll face a RSL side that has former Union goalkeeper Zac MacMath in net.
Monday, 11 p.m. (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)
It’s a rematch of last year’s Western Conference final, set up by Seattle winning its group and LAFC being held to a 2-2 tie in its group stage finale Thursday night. Both teams have great attacking duos: Seattle’s Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz, and Los Angeles’ Diego Rossi and Bradley Wright-Phillips.