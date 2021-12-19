CARSON, Calif. -- A patchy crowd of 11,044 at Dignity Health Sports Park Saturday night watched the United States’ men’s national team close out the year with a 1-0 friendly result against a young Bosnia and Herzegovina squad, thanks to a late Cole Bassett goal.

The first 10 minutes of the match passed with both squads feeling out the game. Gregg Berhalter’s players emerged with the more generally cohesive and effective plan, one which yielded up a prime opportunity for Ricardo Pepi, courtesy of a tasty Brooks Lennon pass in the 21st minute, but Pepi didn’t make good contact with the ball and failed to put his shot on frame, even from inside the box.

USA goalkeeper Matt Turner only had to make three saves from outside shots in the first half, but Bosnia and Herzegovina were lively in generating attacks around the U.S. box. Central defenders Walker Zimmerman and Henry Kessler did well leading the defense in snuffing them out.

In what could have been a fairy-tale return to USMNT action after years away due to injury, in the 31st minute, forward Jordan Morris dove for a header shot from an excellent Jesus Ferreira pass that was adroitly saved by Nikola Cetkovic.

Kellyn Acosta ended up making the crucial play of the first half, taking a crunching tackle from 20-year-old Begic Amar in the 40th minute. Referee Keylor Herrera didn’t hesitate to pull out the red card for the midfielder.

Suddenly a match that had been more open, with multiple chances for both sides became a cagey situation. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s coach, Ivaylo Petev, made defensive substitutions to start the second half, putting in a fresh goalkeeper, Dizdarevic Belmin, and a defender, Pidro Selmir, to replace forward Krpic Sulejman.

Now tasked with the responsibility of breaking down a compact and defensive opponent content to only counterattack, the American squad appeared befuddled and unsure. Though dominant in possession, they were woefully short of ideas. Passing the ball back and forth in the opponent’s half and occasionally serving a ball into a crowded box did not produce many opportunities.

The cheers that greeted the entrance of local hometown favorite Gyasi Zardes could also be construed as fervent appeals for the forward to do something, anything to put the USA on the board.

The Americans were unable to score, until in the 89th minute, with USA attacking the box with fervor, when Bassett, another substitute, connected from close range to rocket a shot into the goal. The young midfielder ran first to one side of the field to celebrate, before suddenly switching directions, perhaps remembering where friends were sitting in the stadium.

The win put the USMNT into the record books, as it was its 17th victory of the year, the most wins ever by an American men’s team.