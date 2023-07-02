Union fall to Atlanta United, 2-0, as star Thiago Almada has a goal and assist

Thiago Almada scored a goal and added an assist, while Brad Guzan had his fourth shutout of the season to lead Atlanta United to a 2-0 victory Sunday over the visiting Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta never trailed after Almada made it a 1-0 game in the seventh minute with a second-chance hit off a free kick.

United also got a goal from Brooks Lennon in the 79th, after playing without star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from the 30th minute on due to an injury.

It was the Union’s first loss to Atlanta since the 2019 playoffs, a stretch of six games.

The Union (10-6-4, 34 points) outshot Atlanta, 15-14, but United had seven shots on goal to one for Philadelphia.

Guzan saved the only shot he faced for Atlanta (8-5-8, 32 points). Joe Bendik had five saves for the Union.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United visiting Montreal while the Union visit the L.A. Galaxy.

“I thought they had a little more intensity and urgency, whatever word you’d like to use,” Union manager Jim Curtin said. “They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls; they won a lot of tackles, and we weren’t sharp enough on the day. So, not [a] good enough performance from our group, and now we have to bounce back against L.A.”

This article contains information from the Associated Press.