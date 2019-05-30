The U.S. had a chance to double its lead in the 86th minute after Brandon Servania was taken down in the 18-yard box. Initially, the referee did not give a penalty because the offside flag was up. But the play went to a video review which showed Servania had been onside, and the referee pointed to the spot. Six minutes after the initial whistle, Alex Mendez stepped up to shoot and was stopped by Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy.