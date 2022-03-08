Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+)

For 89 minutes on home soil in Salzburg, Brenden Aaronson and company put Bayern on the ropes in the first leg of this UEFA men’s Champions League round of 16 series. But Kingsley Coman’s equalizer sent the series back to Munich tied, which puts Bayern in the driver’s seat to finish it off. Salzburg will surely give it all they’ve got again, but it likely won’t be enough.

Also Tuesday: Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS3, UniMás, TUDN; yes, it’s got the better TV coverage, but Liverpool has a 2-0 lead coming home for the second leg.)

United States vs. Haiti

Tuesday, 3 p.m. (FS2, TUDN.com)

The U.S. women’s under-20 team is in the midst of Concacaf’s championship tournament for the age group, taking place in the Dominican Republic. The event will qualify three teams to FIFA’s under-20 World Cup, which is set for later this year in Costa Rica - and it’s three teams instead of four because Costa Rica qualifies automatically.

This is the Americans’ quarterfinal game, and if they win it (which they should) they’ll advance to a semifinal on Thursday (3 p.m., FS2, TUDN.com) against Puerto Rico or Guatemala. Win that game and a U.S. squad led by the Portland Thorns’ Olivia Moultrie will have booked its World Cup ticket.

New York City FC vs. Comunicaciones

Tuesday, 8 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

After cruising through a Concacaf Champions League round of 16 series with Santos de Guapíles, NYCFC opens its quarterfinal series at one of the four stadiums it has called home over the years. Yes, four. This time, it’s Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. Concacaf still won’t allow CCL games at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, and Red Bull Arena is undergoing renovations.

Comunicaciones ousted the Colorado Rapids in the round of 16 in a penalty kick shootout after a 1-1 aggregate tie.

Seattle Sounders vs. León

Tuesday, 10 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)

Here’s the first of three MLS vs. Liga MX matchups in the CCL quarterfinals, and the MLS teams aren’t favored in any of them. A big reason why is that the two best MLS teams in the field, Seattle and New England, have to play the second legs of their series in Mexico.

León’s players to watch are veteran Mexican winger Elías Hernández, who had a goal in each game of the 3-0 aggregate win over Guatemala’s Guastatoya; and Víctor Dávila, a 24-year-old Chilean forward who’s the club’s main scorer.

Real Betis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN.com)

The UEFA Europa League’s round of 16 kicks off a day early, with one of the round’s most intriguing matchups. Betis is a really good team, fifth in La Liga and in the Copa del Rey final, but some of its top players are, let’s just say, veterans: midfielder Sergio Canales (31) and wingers Cristian Tello (30) and Joaquín (40), for example.

Eintracht’s best players are on the younger side: striker Rafael Santos Borré (26), winger Jens Petter Hauge (22), and midfield playmaker Daichi Kamada (25). Manager Oliver Glasner is a product of the Red Bull system. If he dials up the press, there could be fireworks.

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (CBS3, Univision 65, TUDN)

The soccer world will come to a standstill on Wednseday for this UEFA Champions League clash of titans. PSG gave itself hope to win the series with Kylian Mbappé's electric late goal in the first leg, making that game 1-0. But Mbappé suffered a foot injury in Tuesday’s practice, and it’s unclear how much he’ll be able to contribute in Madrid.

This much is certain: either Europe’s most star-studded club or its most decorated club is going out of the Champions League in the round of 16. It will be can’t miss theater.

Also Wednesday: Manchester City vs, Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, Paramount+; Manchester City won the first leg in Portugal, 5-0.)

New England Revolution vs. Pumas UNAM

Wednesday, 8 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

This series has the potential to be terrific: Carles Gil, Jozy Altidore, and a loaded New England team against a Pumas squad that ranks sixth in goals scored in Liga MX this season. But the hype won’t be met unless the Revs get a win in their home game.

Cruz Azul vs. Club de Foot Montréal

Wednesday, 10 p.m. (FS2, TUDN)

Montreal’s prize for ousting Santos Laguna from the Champions League is a trip to the Azteca to face one of Liga MX’s giants.

Sevilla vs. West Ham United

Thursday, 12:45 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN)

What a series this has the potential to be. Sevilla earned the nickname “Kings of the Europa League” after winning Europe’s second-tier club tournament six times from 2006-20. West Ham, currently sixth in the Premier League, hasn’t reached a European quarterfinal of any kind since the 1980-81 Cup Winners’ Cup.

As a bonus storyline, there will be a Concacaf player on each side: Mexico’s Jesús Corona for Sevilla and Jamaica’s Michail Antonio for West Ham.

Norwich City vs. Chelsea

Thursday, 2:30 p.m. (Peacock)

There are some midweek Premier League games this week to help clear up schedule congestion. As reports swirl that New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is interested in buying Chelsea, noted Jets fan Christian Pulisic could play against fellow American Josh Sargent.

Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN)

This Europa League series might be the best of the bunch. Scouts and savants worldwide will tune in to watch Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic duel with Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

Leicester City vs. Rennes

Thursday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, TUDN)

Here’s the top series in the Europa Conference League’s round of 16. Rennes is fourth in France’s Ligue 1, and has a big-time prospect in 19-year-old striker Jérémy Doku. He’ll try to spark an upset of Jamie Vardy and the Foxes, who are currently 12th in the English Premier League.