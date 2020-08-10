The UEFA Champions League and Europa League quarterfinals start this week, Major League Soccer’s summer tournament ends, and its regular season resumes.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to how to watch all the top action on TV and online.
Monday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, CBS All Access)
The week begins with the Europa League quarterfinals kicking off across four neutral sites in Germany. Because the games aren’t at home stadiums — enforced, like so much else, by the coronavirus pandemic — the rounds are one game instead of the usual two. (This also speeds things up to let domestic leagues start close to on time.)
Manchester United is obviously one of the favorites to win the title, and not just because of its big name. Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba, and Bruno Fernandes are talents that few other teams in the field can match. København, one of Denmark’s top teams, has familiar names in former Ajax winger Viktor Fischer and Costa Rican left back Bryan Oviedo.
Monday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, CBS All Access)
Inter is also up there among the Europa League favorites, after Romelu Lukaku’s 23 goals led the way to a second-place finish in Serie A. But this game won’t be easy. Leverkusen is just 20 miles from Düsseldorf, where this game will take place, and 21-year-old playmaker Kai Havertz is one of Europe’s hottest prospects.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, CBS All Access)
This game will get a lot of attention from soccer fans in the United States because Wolverhampton’s big star is Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez. He’ll rightly be in the spotlight, but don’t overlook Lucas Ocampos and Sevilla. The Spanish club earned the nickname “Kings of the Europa League” for winning the title in 2014, 2015 and 2016 — and yes, it’s proud of the feat.
Tuesday, 3 p.m. (Galavisión, CBS All Access)
Perennial Ukrainian power Shakhtar got here by routing Germany’s Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate in the round of 16. The 3-0 second-leg win was wild, with a red card for each team and all three goals scored from the 89th minute on. Brazilian Júnior Moraes, the team’s leading scorer at 33 years old, had two of them. Basel is led by veteran Swiss midfielder Valentin Stocker.
Tuesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
Of the six teams the Union played in Major League Soccer’s summer tournament, the two they didn’t beat are in the final. Portland’s Sebastián Blanco and Orlando’s Nani have been the best players in the tournament. Blanco has three goals and five assists. Nani has three goals and three assists, including two sensational goals in the semifinal win over Minnesota United. The winner of this game gets a Concacaf Champions League berth next year.
Wednesday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, CBS All Access)
The Champions League’s concluding tournament in Lisbon, Portugal, kicks off with a really intriguing quarterfinal.
Atalanta proved in Serie A this season that its third-place finish a year ago wasn’t just a one-time fairy tale. The team from Italy’s Bergamo region finished third again this year with a whopping 98 goals, the most by any team in the league since 1959 and the third-highest total ever.
Now joint-leading scorers Luis Muriel and Duván Zapata (18 goals each) line up against Paris Saint Germain’s glittering array of stars, led by Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Mauro Icardi. PSG has arguably its best chance ever to finally win Europe’s biggest prize.
Wednesday, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
The day after the MLS tournament concludes, the regular season resumes with the teams that didn’t play in the event because of coronavirus outbreaks. MLS is taking a big gamble by not just resuming the season, but doing so in home markets while COVID-19 continues to spread in the USL and Major League Baseball — and allowing fans to attend where local laws permit. Dallas plans to open to 25% capacity, which will be around 5,000 fans.
If you can get past all that — and quite a few fans league-wide can’t — you’ll want to watch Dallas’ impressive array of young Americans. Paxton Pomykal, Reggie Cannon, Jesús Ferreira, and Ricardo Pepi are all big-time prospects with major U.S. national team potential.
Nashville, meanwhile, will be playing just its third game ever as one of this year’s expansion teams. It has a core of league veterans led by Walker Zimmerman, Dax McCarty, and David Accam.
Thursday, 3 p.m. (UniMás, TUDN, CBS All Access)
This game has a big cloud hanging over it: two members of Atlético’s traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The team was to travel Monday, but that may now be on hold. Everyone else in the group is to get another round of tests. Thankfully, none of the other quarterfinalists had any positive cases as of Sunday night.
If the game goes ahead, the matchup will have tactics savants salivating. Leipzig’s high-octane pressing will run into Atlético’s ferocious defending, and in a one-game knockout format, who knows how it will go. It should be a great test for Leipzig’s U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Adams. Watch Atlético forward João Félix, too, if he plays: the 20-year-old is one of European soccer’s top phenoms right now.