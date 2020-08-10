Of the six teams the Union played in Major League Soccer’s summer tournament, the two they didn’t beat are in the final. Portland’s Sebastián Blanco and Orlando’s Nani have been the best players in the tournament. Blanco has three goals and five assists. Nani has three goals and three assists, including two sensational goals in the semifinal win over Minnesota United. The winner of this game gets a Concacaf Champions League berth next year.