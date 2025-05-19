Has the Union’s roster versatility been the secret to their success? Time to ask Andre Blake.

Typically, Andre Blake is a man of few words.

However, earlier this season, he made remarks that coincidentally seem to resonate with the run of success the Union has had over the last month.

After Blake’s 300th appearance ended in a loss against Nashville in March, he was asked for his takeaways not just from the match, but what the loss said about a surprising start to the season — one guided by a new manager.

What did the goalkeeper think the team lacked at that time? An inability to be versatile under the current system.

“Once you start doing something really well, there [are] other teams that are going to watch and try to stop you,” Blake said. “So now, we’re going to have to figure out different ways to win games.”

Early on, the same lineup playing a similar style of attacking play fueled a fast 3-0 start. In that game, a defensive breakdown saw that idea fizzle.

But this is a much different collective, one that has been on a roll since mid-April, behind a seven-match unbeaten streak in all competitions, the latest a 1-0 road win against Atlanta, which, arguably, is one of the toughest places to play in the league.

The Union has done so largely with the omission of its all-time leading goal scorer Daniel Gazdag, who was traded earlier this year to the Columbus Crew, and with backup goalkeeper Andrew Rick, the 19-year-old Union Academy product who earned his first clean sheet of the season over the weekend.

What’s been effective? A rotating collective of attacking talent for one, spearheaded by forward Tai Baribo, which has also seen the likes of Mikael Uhre, Bruno Damiani, and homegrown Chris Donovan earning starts. Lineup consistency hasn’t been a mainstay for manager Bradley Carnell, but to his credit, his decision to move pieces around has found results.

There’s also been the undeniable work rate of midfield newcomer Indiana Vassilev, whom Carnell brought over from his former club St. Louis City FC, and who by all accounts looks to be the replacement for the departed Gazdag. What Vassilev lacks in goals, he makes up for in winning second-chance balls, playing smart passes, and generating real opportunities.

Speaking of versatility, the Union will need it even more this week as three games in seven days await. The club prepares for U.S. Open Cup action on Wednesday against Pittsburgh (7:30 p.m., Paramount+) before Saturday’s massive showdown at home against Miami (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

Blake himself looks to return for that one as he has missed the last four matches as he recovers from a knee injury. However, while his return remains to be seen, there’s a bit of coincidence playing out in real time from his words just a few months ago:

“Football is a game of chess, you know? So as I said before, it’s no secret what we’re doing. Other teams are scouting us, [and] it’s going to get more difficult. But the real teams find ways to win in different ways, and we’re going to have to go back [and] look at the film and figure out which team we want to be.”

Gold Cup’s preliminary list

With just under a month to go until the start of the Gold Cup, regional soccer’s governing body Concacaf announced the preliminary list of eligible players for the tournament.

The United States and the 15 other participating teams each pick 60 players for this list, and teams must select their final 26-man rosters from their 60. So this news is a milestone along the way.

As with the Nations League final four earlier this year, the U.S. list has 12 players with local ties. They include Union defender Nathan Harriel and midfielder Quinn Sullivan, a recognition of Sullivan’s great season so far with the club. His six assists, one goal, and versatility as a central or wide player have earned some calls to make the roster.

Six former Union players are in the mix: goalkeeper Matt Freese (New York City FC), defenders Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France) and Auston Trusty (Celtic, Scotland), and midfielders Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht, Netherlands), and Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo).

McGlynn and McKenzie were part of the Nations League squad in March, and Trusty would have been if not for an injury just beforehand. Both Aaronsons did not make that squad, and the Americans’ flop in the two games led to calls for their return.

The other four of the 12 played in the Union’s youth academy before going elsewhere: goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), centerback George Campbell (CF Montréal), winger Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), and striker Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps). Notable names elsewhere on the list include midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (Whitecaps), son of former U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter; outside back Alex Freeman (Orlando City), son of former NFL star Antonio Freeman; and winger Alejandro Zendejas (Club América, Mexico).

Zendejas was another omission from the Nations League squad, as he has been a star with Mexico’s biggest club for some time. He’d help the U.S. at the Gold Cup, but América has a Club World Cup qualifying playoff game against Los Angeles FC on May 31. If América wins that game, Zendejas would be unavailable for the Gold Cup.