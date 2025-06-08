Union defeat Atlas FC in an exhibition with several players on international duty

While Nathan Harriel and Quinn Sullivan both made their U.S. men’s national team debuts in an international exhibition, the Union hosted Atlas FC in an exhibition of its own.

With much of his regular roster away on international duty, Bradley Carnell turned to substitutes and a few Union II regulars to beat Atlas FC, 2-1, in a friendly Saturday night at Subaru Park.

Advertisement

Markus Anderson opened the scoring for the Union with a goal in the 46th minute. Diego González scored an equalizer for Atlas in the 63rd, but Eddy Davis III scored what proved to be the winning goal shortly after that with a goal in the 66th.

“It’s great, playing with great guys, playing against great guys,” Davis said. “This helps build me to show that I’m able and capable to be playing in this environment.”

» READ MORE: USMNT shows much improvement, but Jack McGlynn’s goal isn’t enough in a 2-1 loss to Turkey

Anderson and Davis both scored shortly after coming off the bench. When Davis beat the Atlas keeper with a left-footed shot from close range, Subaru Park’s public address announcer wasn’t finished announcing the Union’s subs. Indiana Vassilev, who came on as substitute in the 66th alongside Davis, assisted on Davis’ goal.

Anderson’s goal changed the feel of the game. The first half was surprisingly physical for an exhibition match. Both teams were shown two yellow cards in the first 45 minutes. After Anderson launched a shot from outside the 18-yard box into the back of the net, play began to open up.

“It gives me as much confidence as possible,” Anderson said of his goal. “I’m not with the first-team guys all the time, but it doesn’t matter. I’m still working hard. It just proves that whenever I get my moment I’m going to show.”

Neither Anderson nor Davis have made a first-team appearance for the Union this season. Davis has played in eight games for Union II, and Anderson has played in six. Saturday night’s friendly was an opportunity for many of the Union’s young players to get some experience with the senior team.

“You’re playing with top guys,” Anderson added. “Fast play, fast movement. It’s just great for any player that gets to come up and enjoy their time with the first team.”

The exhibition win does not count toward the team’s MLS point total, but it does extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 12 games. The Union will resume its regular season next Saturday, when they host Charlotte FC at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).