Through noticeable change, Union coach Bradley Carnell has been determined not to show his hand

Since his arrival in Philly, Union coach Bradley Carnell has instilled a team first, and team only approach to his methodology.

What it’s allowed Carnell to effectively do is abstain from calling out decisions and deficiencies by name and instead flip the opportunity — er, onus on the collective to get better.

It feels a little like the motto of the Bad Boys movie trilogy: “We ride together, we die together, bad boys for life.”

He’s kept the chatter around rough outings from defender Jakob Glesnes at bay, as a mixture of lousy positioning and inability to keep pace with speedy forwards have led to at least to four goals against this season, two of which fueled the Union’s first loss of the season against Nashville on March 16.

It has also effectively shielded the team’s abrupt decision to move the club’s all-time leading goal scorer, Dániel Gazdag, this past week for a potential $4.5 million return on investment.

The head-scratching from fans over Gazdag’s departure has mainly remained to social media threads, specifically some of the furor behind Carnell’s comments signaling that the move allows younger, eager talent on the Union’s roster to get an opportunity instead of suggesting that the hunt would be on to bring in a bona fide name with its heavier coffers and make a legitimate run at the MLS Cup.

But Carnell seems to be onto something...

Maybe that thing he saw or at least knew from coaching him previously is that in terms of creating opportunities, first-year Union midfielder Indiana Vassilev certainly looks as if he was able to pick up the slack as a second playmaker.

Vassilev was all over the pitch at Citi Field on Saturday in the Union’s 1-0 loss against New York City FC. In his 90 minutes, he had an 82.3% pass completion rating and a heatmap showcasing a footprint across the confined space of a retrofitted Citi Field.

Though praising Vassilev’s efforts, Carnell did note his inability to be a genuine threat in the final third, something his predecessor, Gazdag, in the same role, was known for.

It certainly was what aided Gazdag being brokered for $4 million plus incentives to the Columbus Crew.

“I thought Indy was industrious,” Carnell said. “He put in a lot of effort and energy, we just needed a little bit more service from the wider areas and a little more danger in the final third.”

Still, Vassilev’s performance was good. The bad — and somewhat ugly?

Another game in which Jakob Glesnes struggled to keep pace with speedy forward Alonzo Martinéz. Martinéz scored the eventual game-winner in the 55th minute, but it wasn’t due to speeding past Glesnes down the right side — though one could argue Glesnes had a hand in it.

A review of the play shows Glesnes too high up the pitch, leaving Olwethu Makhanya and Nathan Harriel in the back. A perfectly weighted ball from Mitja Ilenič to Martinez snuck just by Makhanya and into the run of Martinéz, who bested Makhanya and Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick for the goal.

Glesnes’s mishaps on the night were noted by Carnell postgame, but they also arrived with a caveat.

“Jakob struggled all night — in terms of [the night before the game],” Carnell said. “He had a stomach bug, so it was touch and go on if he even could play. That was a real concern going into [Saturday’s game], and we made the decision at kickoff to put him in.”

Carnell then doubled down on Glesnes while suggesting Makhanya is still a bit of a project in the same breath.

“Listen, Jakob’s a leader, and he pushes everybody in that locker room,” Carnell said. “He sacrificed himself tonight for the team, and we thank him for that. I think in terms of the relationships of all of the centerbacks, Makhanya is still learning the trade in terms of what away fields look like, what away stadiums look like, the fans, the quality of players, and different looks at different strikers.

“He’s still lapping it all up, and things have come quick at him. We’ve demanded and asked a lot of him, so right now all you can do is learn, and we’re here to help him learn.”

Through it all, the Union (4-3-1, 13 points) sat in fifth place in the Eastern Conference following the loss, but just three points from Charlotte FC (5-2-1, 16 points). There’s some shuffling and tinkering Carnell and Co. definitely need to do before welcoming Atlanta United on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass).

“We lost a lot of the battles, a lot of the duels, and this is something we’ve been pretty good at all year long,” said Carnell. “It’s unfortunate that got away from us tonight.”

Extra time

Andrew Rick earned his second start of the season after Andre Blake sustained a knock that kept him out of Saturday’s match. The 19-year-old made just one save in the first half but was caught off his line by Martinéz in the 55th … The Union were the team that snapped a three-game winless skid for NYCFC … Former Union goalkeeper and Wayne, Pa., native Matt Freese got the shutout against his former team behind three saves … Quinn Sullivan was a quiet contributor, finishing with five shots, one that forced Freese to make a save on.