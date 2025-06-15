Markus Anderson’s goal in stoppage time gives Union 2-1 win over Charlotte

Two goals in stoppage time won the Union Saturday night’s match against Charlotte FC at Subaru Park.

Markus Anderson put the Union (11-3-4) up, 2-1, with a goal in the 98th minute. Anderson stuck the ball from near the penalty spot into the left side of the net. Cavan Sullivan, who came on as a substitute in the 92nd minute, was initially credited with the assist on Anderson’s goal. The assist was rescinded shortly after the match, as league officials deemed Sullivan, 15, did not touch the ball.

By the time play restarted in stoppage time, the match was over.

It was the second goal the Union scored in stoppage time Saturday. Jesús Bueno put the Union up, 1-0, with a goal in the second minute of first half stoppage time. Charlotte FC’s Wilfried Zaha evened the game at 1-1 with a goal in the 78th minute, but the substitute Anderson netted the decider with the Union’s last chance.

Bueno’s goal gave the Union a 1-0 lead with a strike from just outside the 18-yard box. Charlotte’s Adilson Malanda tried to clear a Kai Wagner cross played into the center of the penalty area with his head, but the centerback’s header only made it out to the top of the box.

Bueno collected the ball with his left foot. The midfielder let the ball bounce once and delivered a left-footed strike that flew past David Bingham, Charlotte’s keeper. It was Bueno’s first goal of the season.

The Union spent much of the first half in the attacking third, but they had little to show for it before stoppage. The Union finished the half with 12 shots. Including Bueno’s goal, only three were on frame.

Control flipped to Charlotte (8-9-1) in the second half. Zaha capitalized on the team’s control, pulling his team level.

But the Union claimed the win in the game’s dying moments, with Anderson, 21, scoring his first goal of the season. The forward typically plays with Union II, but was given a first team opportunity due to the Union’s limited depth at forward during the Concacaf Gold Cup. It was his second appearance of the season, excluding last week’s exhibition against Atlas FC.

Anderson came on in the 57th minute, replacing Bueno.

Availability questions

The Union get a 10 day break before visiting Chicago Fire FC on June 25 (8:30 p.m., Apple TV). Chicago is 7-6-4 and had won four of its last five MLS matches before losing Saturday.

The match at Chicago’s Soldier Field will be the first in a stretch of three consecutive road contests for the Union. The team plays in Columbus on June 29 and in Nashville on July 5.

Even with an extended break before their next match, the Union will likely continue to be without some key players. Andre Blake, Quinn Sullivan, Nathan Harriel, and Danley Jean Jacques are all at the Gold Cup. Haitian midfielder Jean Jacques may return to the Union if Haiti exits the tournament in the group stage. Haiti and the U.S. will play on June 22 in both teams’ final group stage match. Harriel and Sullivan’s U.S. team and Blake’s Jamaica are both expected to advance into the Gold Cup knockouts, which would prolong the players’ international absences.

The Union will continue to be without top goal scorer Tai Baribo. Baribo went to Israel with the Israeli national team in the recent international window, but did not play for the team after sustaining an injury in the Union’s match against FC Dallas on May 31.

The timeline for Baribo’s return is unclear.