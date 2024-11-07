A bad call or the right time? Social media reacts to the firing of longtime Union coach Jim Curtin.

After missing the postseason this year, the Union shockingly fired manager Jim Curtin after 11 years with the club.

Curtin is an Oreland native who played soccer at Villanova and has been with the Union since 2012, serving as manager since 2014. The Union won the Supporter’s Shield under Curtin in 2020 and he has won the most games in the club’s history.

Despite the Union’s struggles this season, Curtin’s firing was still a surprise to the Philadelphia soccer community.

Some Union fans and pundits blamed ownership’s inability to spend on the roster and bring in quality talent for Curtin’s firing.

However, others acknowledged that the team was in a period of transition and could benefit from a new leader.

Everyone was sad to see the longtime manager go. Curtin is sure to be in high demand across MLS next year.