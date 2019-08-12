The race at the top of the MLS’ eastern conference is tight, and the Philadelphia Union made sure it remained in their favor on Sunday evening.
Philadelphia (12-7, 45 points) beat the Houston Dynamo (9-12, 30 points), 2-1, in another important game for Union’s playoff hopes.
A series of plays that looked straight out of the NBA gave the Union the lead in the 78th minute. Jack Elliott initially hit the crossbar and finished the play himself with an easy header to set the cannon on the south end of Talen Energy Stadium off.
The Union almost took the lead in the 59th minute, but the goal was called back after Kacper Przybylko was called offsides. Four minutes later, the Union were called offsides once again.
Philadelphia was the first team to score on Sunday, the goal coming off a slow rolling ball that Przybylko put through the legs of Houston goalkeeper Joe Willis. Houston’s Christian Ramirez found the back of the net in the 42nd minute to tie the match up right before half time.
Before the Union’s match, Atlanta United and New York FC went head to head at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. United beat New York to momentarily take the top spot in MLS east, with 42 total points, while the Union game was still being played.
The Union will head to Chicago next weekend to take the on the Fire (7-10, 30 points) on Saturday.