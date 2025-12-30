Union acquire defender Finn Sundstrom ahead of MLS preseason

The Union added another option to their back line Tuesday in 19-year-old Finn Sundstrom.

Sundstrom comes by way of trade from D.C. United, who initially selected him off waivers from the USL Championship side North Carolina FC. In exchange, the Union gave D.C. United their first-round pick in the 2028 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Sundstrom and the Union agreed to terms on a deal that will secure his rights through the 2028 season, with club options for 2029 and 2030.

A U.S. under-20 men’s national team player, Sundstrom was a standout for North Carolina FC, where he was named the team’s player of the month twice and was a nominee for the USL’s Young Player of the Year award.

“Finn is a young, versatile defender who aligns well with our playing philosophy,” Union manager Bradley Carnell said. “At just 19 years old, he has demonstrated the toughness and mentality we value at the Union, as well as the ability to adapt to different styles of play. We look forward to continuing his development.”

The 6-foot, 170-pound defender aligns seamlessly with the club’s mantra of growing the game from the youth ranks up, prioritizing development over proven star power. Upon passing a physical, Sundstrom is expected to join the Union in time to head to Marbella, Spain, to kick-start their preseason campaign on Jan. 17.

It will be the second year in a row the club has started its preseason in Spain before returning home to embark on its second phase in Orlando.

