Lionel Messi, Inter Miami favored in Tuesday night Leagues Cup match vs. Union in Chester

The day is here. Lionel Messi, the greatest soccer play of this generation, maybe of all generations, will play in Chester tonight for Inter Miami against the Union.

The occasion: a Leagues Cup semifinal, with a trip to Saturday’s final on the line.

Weeks ago, this matchup would have had little fanfare. The Union, one of the top teams in the MLS, would be huge favorites over Miami, which probably wouldn’t have made it this deep into the knockout stage of the Leagues Cup.

With Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba now on Miami, a lot has changed for a team that’s at the bottom of the MLS’s Eastern Conference table.

The Union are slight underdogs at home.

Here’s a look at some betting odds for Tuesday night’s Union vs. Inter Miami match.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current as of Monday afternoon, and subject to change.

Union vs. Inter Miami odds

Three-way money line (90-minute result)

Union +175 Miami +115 Draw +270

Tie no bet

Union +115 Miami -145

With Messi on a roll — he has eight goals and one assist in his five Leagues Cup games — Miami is the team that oddsmakers expect to emerge Tuesday night and reach the competition’s final.

There’s also the likely Messi Tax. Soccer fans are more likely to bet on Messi’s team to do well, and that moves odds as much as the talent on the field.

Will Messi score?

He seems to be finding scoring easy against his new competition so far.

Here’s how FanDuel had Messi’s goal markets priced as of Monday afternoon:

To score a goal: -160 To score two or more goals: +300 To score a hat trick: +1300

How many goals will be scored?

In five games since Messi joined the club, goal totals in Miami matches have been three, four, four, eight, and four — 4.6 goals per game.

The Union’s five Leagues Cup games have goal totals of four, six, zero, two, and three — 3.0 goals per game.

Will we see a goal-scoring outburst Tuesday night?

Here’s how FanDuel priced the total goals markets as of Monday afternoon: