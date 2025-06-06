Union reserves get a chance to shine in friendly vs. Mexico’s Liga MX

Bradley Carnell’s Union team will pause its pursuit of the MLS Supporter’s Shield on Saturday for something a bit more friendly than typical league play.

Through 17 games of the MLS season, the Union (10-4-3, 34 points) are first in the leaguewide standings and have a four-point cushion over second-place FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference. The Union will host Mexican side Atlas in an exhibition game at Subaru Park on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Atlas is in 14th place in Liga MX, Mexico’s top league. In former Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda’s first season as manager for Atlas, the team is 4-6-7.

The exhibition falls into the window for international competition. As a result, the Union will be without may of their players.

Quinn Sullivan and Nathan Harriel are with the U.S. men’s team in preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, while Andrew Rick, CJ Olney, Sal Olivas and David Vazquez are at the Under-19 U.S. men’s camp in Spain. Frankie Westfield is with the American U-20s in Egypt. Andre Blake is with the Jamaican National Team for World Cup qualifiers and the Gold Cup.

» READ MORE: Paxten Aaronson aims to make the most of his biggest shot yet with the U.S. team

“We have to play,” midfielder Jovan Lukic joked after practice on Friday. “We don’t have any other players, so we have to be there. I think we’ll be good.”

The litany of international absences will create some opportunities for players that haven’t seen much time on the pitch this season.

Oliver Semmle is one of those players. Blake and Rick have accounted for all the starts in goal. Semmle, 27, started 14 matches and recorded four clean sheets in 2024, but has yet to see the field this season.

“It’s a great opportunity to play, prove myself and show myself,” Semmle said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

The players who remain with the Union have had a week to take a breather after a grueling May schedule. The Union played nine games last month in the MLS regular season and the U.S. Open Cup.

“We had a long month of May with a lot of games,” Semmle said. “Now, there’s a little break. So, I think it’s actually not too bad to get a game. Nothing too crazy.”

The Union are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

“We want to keep the rhythm,” Semmle said. “Next week, we’re going to have another important game against Charlotte before the little midseason break. We want to win that as well and finish on a high note into the break.”

» READ MORE: Back with the USMNT, Brenden Aaronson is ready to help the team return to winning

The Union’s next MLS match is against eighth-place Charlotte FC at home on June 14 (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). After that, the Union will not take the field again until June 25, when they face Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field (8:30 p.m., Apple TV). But first, the team will look to have a competitive game against Atlas.

“Last year, we had a fun game here against Cruz Azul,” Semmle said. “I think it’s always fun when a Mexican team comes here. We’re looking forward to it.”