When the Union take the field Saturday night against the New York Red Bulls at Talen Energy Stadium, they will likely do so without Marco Fabián, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that dates back to mid-April. The midfielder, who left for Atlanta to join the Mexican team’s Gold Cup training camp after Sunday’s 3-2 win at Minnesota United, has been ruled out for his national team due to the injury and will return to Philadelphia later this week without a target date for his next appearance.