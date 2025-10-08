Union have more players than any other team on MLS’s 22 under 22 list. Cavan Sullivan isn’t one of them.

Three Union players landed on Major League Soccer’s 22 under 22 rankings, released on Wednesday. Quinn Sullivan, Olwethu Makhanya and Frankie Westfield all made the cut for the list of MLS’s best young talent, as voted on by league coaches, general managers, sporting directors and select members of the media.

The Union have more players on the 2025 22 Under 22 list this year than any other MLS team. Sullivan and Westfield are both American products of the Union’s academy, while Makhanya signed with the Union in 2023 from his native South Africa.

Notably, Cavan Sullivan, the Union’s 16-year-old midfielder and Quinn’s younger brother, was absent from the MLS ranking. The younger Sullivan, who already has a future transfer deal in place with Manchester City, has appeared in just 10 matches for the Union this season.

Sullivan, 21, earned the highest ranking of the three Union players to make the list, coming in at No. 6. The midfielder was an important piece for the Union, logging 11 goal contributions before tearing his ACL in the team’s win over D.C. United in September. He also picked up experience with the U.S. men’s national team during the summer international window, making Mauricio Pochettino’s Concacaf Gold Cup squad.

Makhanya was No. 13 in the 22 Under 22 ranking. The 21-year-old has become a regular piece of Bradley Carnell’s lineup, often pairing with Jakob Glesnes as center backs. Makhanya has started 26 of the Union’s 33 games this season.

Consistent playing time has allowed Makhanya to have an unexpected breakout season in the Union’s backline, which, statistically, is among the best in the league. The Union have conceded 33 goals in 33 regular season games, good for the best goals against average in MLS.

Westfield, who has also been a breakout star in defense, is No. 18. The 19-year-old defender is one of five teenagers to make the ranking this year.

Westfield came up through Union II, joining the senior team as a homegrown player in February 2025. He has made 21 starts for the Union this season, primarily at right back. Westfield is currently getting international team experience, playing for the U.S Under 20 national team at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Seattle’s Obed Vargas topped the list as MLS’s best player under the age of 22. The 20-year-old midfielder is the first Mexican national to earn the top spot in the youth ranking since its inception in 2010.

After claiming the Supporter’s Shield last Saturday, the Union will play at Charlotte FC in their final regular season match on Oct. 18 (6 p.m., Apple TV+).

