The Supporters’ Shield race in Major League Soccer continues to be a close one. After the Union claimed a point from their weekend match away against Atlanta United in a hard-fought scoreless draw, the door was left open for LAFC to pull even on points if the California squad could claim full points at home against the Houston Dynamo.

Both the Union and LAFC have 64 points now.

Already eliminated from the playoffs, the Dynamo didn’t offer much resistance to LAFC, which rolled to a 3-1 victory behind two first-half penalty kick conversions from star Carlos Vela and a 52nd minute goal by Ryan Hollingshead.

Although the Union and LAFC now are tied in the standings, the first tie-breaker is total wins, which puts LAFC ahead of the Union. LAFC has 20 wins. The Union have 18.