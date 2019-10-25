ATLANTA - The Philadelphia Union’s postseason run is over just as it had gotten started.
Less than a week after their first playoff win in franchise history, the Union fell 2-0 to Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will play Toronto at home next week in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Atlanta’s Josef Martinez put the match away with ten minutes left when he drilled a shot into the upper left corner past the outstretched Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.
Julian Gressel put Atlanta in front early in the match. In the tenth minute, Gressel cut the ball into Gonzalo Martinez, who returned in back to Gressel with a delicate through ball. Blake rushed out to cut off the pass, but Gressel chipped it neatly into the goal.
The Union had an opportunity to level the game in the 17th minute, when Sergio Santos crossed the ball in from the left side to a streaking Brenden Aaronson, but Brad Guzan made a critical kick save on Aaronson’s shot to keep Atlanta in front. It was the best chance the Union would have all night.
Jim Curtin started the Union in a 4-4-2 with a midfield diamond. Aaronson played the central attacking role, with Haris Medunjanin taking deeper role in the center of midfield to protect the backline.
The Union’s midfield diamond created overloads in the first 45 minutes, yet they were only mustered one shot on goal during the half. Fatigue likely played a factor, with Philadelphia coming off a 120-minute extra time victory against the New York Red Bulls.
The Union created only three shots on goal. It certainly didn’t help that they were without their leading scorer Kacper Przybylko, who was still out with a foot injury.
Ilsinho entered the match early in the second half for Aaronson to inject a bit more creativity in the final third for the Union. Curtin also substituted Santos in the 66th minute for Marco Fabian.
Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Union, who will have to look to 2020 to build on the success of this historic season.