Union knock off manager Bradley Carnell’s former club in first-ever meeting with St. Louis City

With six players, including five starters, on international duty, Union manager Bradley Carnell was forced to change up his lineup against St. Louis City SC at Subaru Park Saturday night.

Changes to Carnell’s lineup created opportunities for some Union reserves. Andrew Rick, Ian Glavinovich, Olivier Mbazio, Nathan Harriel, Indiana Vassilev, and Bruno Damiani made their first starts of the season. But Carnell still managed to knock off his former team, 1-0, in the first-ever meeting between the Union (4-0-1) and St. Louis (2-2-1).

Advertisement

“We asked the players to put on display what everyone doesn’t see, really, behind the scenes,” Carnell said. “That’s a group of committed guys. The whole roster [is] growing together, enjoying each other, committing to a philosophy. Many people thought we were a lot weaker than we were last week, in terms of personnel. I’m glad we could show exactly what we’ve been building here over the last couple of weeks.”

Glavinovich, who’s on a one-year loan from Argentinian side Newell’s Old Boys, made the most of his first career start. The 23-year-old defender accounted for all the scoring in the eighth minute by heading a lofted corner delivery from Kai Wagner past St. Louis keeper Ben Lundt.

Rick also took advantage of his first opportunity to play this season, standing in for regular Union keeper Andre Blake. Blake was away with the Jamaican national team in Gold Cup qualifications. Rick, a Union II product who signed with the senior team in May 2024, kept a clean sheet though, without much trouble from St. Louis.

“The team was with [Rick] in deciding when to go deep and when to play out of the back,” said forward Quinn Sullivan. “Thankfully he didn’t have much to do today, which we always want, but he got a clean sheet, so good for him.”

The Union had an advantage of a strong wind blowing at their backs in the first half. When St. Louis attempted to play the ball forward into the wind, the ball traveled erratically. It made it difficult for St. Louis to get out of its own half, allowing the heavy-pressing Union to remain in the attacking third early.

Glavinovich’s eighth-minute goal was the payoff of that control. The goal was the first of Glavinovich’s senior-team career, and proved to be the decider in Saturday night’s match.

“It was beautiful,” Glavinovich said through a translator after the win. “It was my first career goal. It’s something that I’ll cherish.”

» READ MORE: Mauricio Pochettino says Gio Reyna isn’t fit to play ‘in the way that we expect’ for the USMNT

The Union continued to dominate possession through the first half, and their second-half task got easier when St. Louis midfielder Eduard Löwen picked up two yellow cards in the span of 11 minutes. St. Louis went down to 10 men after Löwen was sent off with a second caution in the 66th minute. The Union finished the game in firm control, outpossessing St. Louis 72.8% to 27.2%.

Carnell got a bit of vindication by beating St. Louis, which he guided to a first-place Western Conference finish in the team’s 2023 expansion season. He was let go by the team in July 2024 after a 12th-place finish in the West. But, more important, Carnell guided the Union back into the win column after a sloppy 3-1 home loss to Nashville last Sunday.

“We know we have a good group,” Carnell said. “I’m glad that they could put on a performance with the players that you don’t usually get to see.”

The international competition window closes March 25, meaning the Union will be back at full strength for their road game against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami (3-1-0) on March 29 (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).