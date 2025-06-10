Union’s Nathan Harriel is enjoying the spoils of being a utility man for club and now for country with the USMNT

On the outside looking in, Nathan Harriel is the unassuming presence that is continually in the right place at the right time.

Despite an early-season injury, Harriel rebounded and returned to the pitch in late May, rewarding the Union with the game-tying goal in an eventual come-from-behind win on the road against Toronto FC on May 28.

On the inside looking out, everyone who works with Harriel, from coaches to teammates alike, attests to a work ethic that made it little surprise when his name ended up on the U.S. men’s national team roster for summer training camp.

It was a bit surprising to see that the native Floridian later made the 26-man roster for the United States’ upcoming run in the Concacaf Gold Cup, beginning June 15.

For Harriel, the opinions from both sides are appreciated, but they don’t define the 24-year-old and what he has accomplished in his time with the club, and now for his country.

“It’s always an honor to be on that list for the U.S. national team,” Harriel said shortly before leaving to join the team’s camp last week in Chicago. “It doesn’t matter if it’s for the [Concacaf] Nations League or the Gold Cup, anything to do with the U.S., it’s always an honor to be a part of.”

Harriel’s intangibles are a little different from what you’d expect from the typical defensive-minded player. For starters, he’s unafraid to break out of the Union’s third and attack opposing defenders, using his speed to zoom past.

Arguably, he’s not a player who will outsmart foes with impressive moves but instead relies on every inch of a 5-foot-10, 150-pound frame to keep defenders at bay and pose a consistent, legitimate threat in the final third.

Early this season, the injury bug plagued Harriel, which saw him miss multiple weeks with a nagging thigh injury. Still, with two goals this year, he’s already matched his total from last season, the second with a well-timed header off a Union restart that Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson had no chance of snagging.

Another one of his unique traits.

“He’s excellent in the air,” said Union coach Bradley Carnell. “But really, he can do it all: He can supply, he can get crosses off, he can shoot, he can dribble. So really, he has a good range and awareness of when to do what [he has to do to create opportunities], and that’s what brought him into this window of selection for the Gold Cup.”

Harriel’s ability to be a utility player for the Union is undoubtedly what got him noticed by U.S. boss Mauricio Pochettino. The call-up is Harriel’s first as a senior-level participant, but he cracked the roster of U.S. youth national teams previously.

Harriel admits his game is always a work in progress, but it’s one that so far has him getting looks from Pochettino just one year out from the FIFA World Cup, a tournament still with a great deal of uncertainty for American fans — and even for some players.

Harriel’s thigh injury “was really unfortunate timing,” Carnell said. “We know what type of player he is and the qualities he has. He’s a right back, but sometimes he’s a left back, sometimes he’s a little higher. We’ve had him in multiple positions, but that’s because of the qualities he possesses as a player.”

In the first of two friendlies for the U.S. team ahead of the Gold Cup, Harriel entered the match in the 65th minute as an attacking midfielder with the U.S. looking to snatch a goal back in what amounted to an eventual 2-1 loss to Turkey.

“I’ll play wherever I’m asked to go in and make a difference,” Harriel said. “Like I said before, playing for your country is an honor that not many players will get to do. My job is to go in and try to impact the game, try to do the things that put the team in the best position to win. I’m going into this camp knowing that I belong here or I wouldn’t have gotten the call, so I’m ready to do what’s needed.”

The U.S. might need to rely on those qualities in a friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday (8 p.m., TNT) before the start of group play in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 (6 p.m., Fox29).

“This is very physically demanding, but I think that’s what suits the U.S. the best: the physical abilities we have as a country,” Harriel said. “I’d like to think I possess a lot of those attributes, and I’m looking to be on the front foot and see where it takes me. I think there’s a lot of pressure whenever you’re trying to make a roster, but it’s pressure I’m ready for.”

