Union return to winning ways in road victory over 10-man New England

It wasn’t a carbon copy. It was better.

The Union picked up three points for the first time since April 7 in a 3-0 road defeat of the New England Revolution Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass. A pair of second-half goals from midfielder Dániel Gazdag following a first-half opener from forward Julián Carranza secured a much-needed victory for a Union collective in the throes of a nearly two-month run of lackluster form.

The Union (4-5-4) were able to pick up points against a 10-man Revolution team (2-1-9) after defender Ryan Spaulding was sent off in the 14th minute. The same thing happened in their last meeting with New England at Gillette Stadium last November: A red card just before the half had left the Revs a man down and the Union collected a 1-0 win.

While having the opposition being a player light certainly helped, it was a complete game for the first time that found the Union playing smart defensively with deep runs to support the back from Gazdag and fellow midfielder José Martínez. It was a stingy defensive performance that saw the Union allow just four shots directed at goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, who got mitts on all of them — including a late blast from the Revolution in second-half stoppage time to earn just his second clean sheet in Major League Soccer.

Offensively, the Union were able to exploit huge gaps in New England’s final third, creating space and peppering the Revs goalkeeper to the tune of 11 shots on frame. During his press conference on Friday, Union coach Jim Curtin said his team needed “to be ready, whether you’re called upon for 45 minutes, 60, 90, or one minute to help close the game out. That’s been the message to the group.”

On Saturday, it’s safe to say the team received it loud and clear.

The Union now have a week off before heading back out on the road to play Charlotte on May 25 (7:30 p.m., Apple TV). Then they’ll face Toronto at home on May 29 (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).