Amid the hype over Cavan, the Union’s Quinn Sullivan continues to make a name for himself

When it comes to Quinn Sullivan, it’s hard to focus on just him without all the extras that come with his last name.

It’s hard to focus knowing he comes from essentially soccer royalty. The Sullivan family has been deeply entrenched in the Philadelphia region’s soccer community for three generations.

It’s impossible to miss that his youngest brother, Cavan, already is considered the next American phenom, with major endorsement deals and an Apple TV+ docuseries in his wake. He also is the youngest professional among the five major sports in this town and the youngest pro in Major League Soccer history.

It’s hard to ignore the chatter of the other two brothers, Declan and Ronan, who currently ply the family trade within the Union’s youth ranks and are also considered to be on a path to the pros.

With all of that in the background, one would think that staying focused on their own responsibilities would be hard, but Quinn Sullivan seems to thrive.

Amid the hoopla, he entered this season as one of the few highlights in an otherwise disappointing 2024 for the Union. He had his best season as a pro and scored seven goals and added 10 assists, locked up a new contract, and retained his starting role on new manager Bradley Carnell’s roster.

“Quinn [has] got size, speed, [and] he’s got a really good shot on him,” Carnell said during a recent press conference. “He can play interior between [the] lines. He can play on the outside as a winger. He has a lot of qualities, to be fair, and just complements a lot of what we’re trying to do.”

Repetition breeds success

One of the takeaways from growing up in a soccer-crazed family with three younger brothers as live-in training partners is that practice develops consistency. Doing the things he’s always done, physically and mentally, to prepare for the season’s rigors continues to breed success for Sullivan on the pitch.

While the environment that arrives with a new coach, new ideas, and a new system changes the norm, Sullivan, who’s in his fifth season with the Union, said the consistency in his approach is what he chooses to focus on, leaving the other stuff to chance.

“I try to control what I can, which is putting myself in the best position there is to keep my spot on the field,” Sullivan said days before the season opener against Orlando City. “I think the way that I approach every offseason is the same. The new coach doesn’t make a difference for me in terms of my preparation. Obviously, on the field, once preseason starts, there’s different ideas, different principles, all those things that I’ve been super open to, and I’ve enjoyed all of it.

“But what has always separated me in each preseason that I’ve come into is that my preparation remains consistent and the work ethic that I had when I [joined the first team at] 16 remains [as] I’m 20 now and heading into my fifth year.”

Sullivan’s ability to compartmentalize his game amid the distractions, yet enjoy the family ride has him picking up where he left off in 2024. He earned the starting role at attacking midfield in the Union’s 4-2 win over Orlando in the season opener and finished it with an assist on a ball to the back post that teammate Daniel Gázdag pounced on and finished.

Now it’s on to the Union’s home opener on Saturday against Cincinnati on Saturday (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, MLS Season Pass), with the same approach.

A brother’s love

But even with consistency, there has to be something that motivates him, right?

“Of course,” Sullivan said, “For me, my job is to come in and make sure that these young guys coming in don’t steal my spot. I’d say that’s my thing.”

One of those young guns nipping at Sullivan’s heels is his brother, Cavan. Carnell admitted as much when asked about Quinn’s qualities. Quinn wouldn’t want it any other way, since he’s had Cavan coming at him for the last 15 years of his life.

While it may seem wild, having soccer remain a family affair is “unmatched” for Quinn.

“It’s definitely something I think about, something we both think about,” he said of him and Cavan gracing the senior roster. “The idea of playing together consistently is, obviously, the goal, right? Last year was amazing for him to make his debut. It was honestly like the dream way for it to happen. I score a goal. He comes on the field like that. That whole moment is unforgettable.

“But now, reality is set in, and he’s fighting for a spot just like me and anyone else. We have amazing chemistry on the field and in training. I mean, it’s unmatched. No one is going to top the chemistry that two brothers have who have played in the backyard with each other for years and years. To get the opportunity to play with him consistently and make a difference in our hometown would be amazing.”

He paused, before adding, jokingly:

“As long as it’s not in my position.”

