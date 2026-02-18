Union open 2026 season with 5-0 rout of Trinidad’s Defence Force in the Champions Cup

The Union opened their 2026 season with a win on Wednesday night, defeating Defence Force FC, 5-0, in the first of a two-game Concacaf Champions Cup first round series at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Milan Iloski opened the scoring for the Union in the 29th minute, scoring on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. Ezekiel Alladoh added a second shortly after, heading a Frankie Westfield cross into the back of the net in the 32nd minute.

The Union added three more goals in the second half. Olwethu Makhanya scored the Union’s third goal in the 64th minute from a corner set-piece. Bruno Damiani added a fourth off an assist from Cavan Sullivan in the 69th. Damiani added another from the penalty spot to put the Union up, 5-0, in the 81st minute.

The Union also avoided injuries during their match with Defence Force, something Union manager Bradley Carnell noted in his postgame conference.

“Playing away from home, It’s always a tough challenge,” Carnell said. “We always have to sort out a few things.”

Iloski’s free kick was set up by a Defence Force foul on Jesús Bueno. Iloski lined up to take the kick and sent a right-footed strike up and over the Defence Force wall into the right side of the net.

Alladoh’s goal came afterthe forward made a frantic run to get on the end of a cross from Westfield. Alladoh arrived from Swedish club Brommapojkarna for $4.5 million in December.

On the third goal, Iloski played a cross from the right corner flag that Makhanya was able to head into the net.

On Damiani’s first goal, the forward came on as a substitute alongside Sullivan and Japhet Sery Larsen in the 65th minute. Sullivan, 17, played a centering pass to Damiani, who laced a left-footed strike into the net to put the Union up, 4-0.

Sullivan earned a penalty for the Union in the 81st after being tripped by Defence Force’s Sheldon Bateau inside the 18-yard box. Damiani slotted the penalty past Defence Force goalie Isaiah Williams to put the Union up, 5-0.

After Wednesday night’s win, the Union lead the series’ aggregate score by five goals. The Union will host Defence Force at Subaru Park for the second game of the series on Feb. 26 (7 p.m., Fox Sports 2).

If the Union lead the series’ combined score after the second leg, they will advance to face Liga MX’s Club América in the tournament’s round of 16.

Up next

The Union will visit D.C. United on Saturday for their MLS season opener (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

D.C. finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season but made significant additions in the offseason, which included adding Tai Baribo, who was the leading goal scorer for the Union last season.