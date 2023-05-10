U.S. Soccer names former Union defender Oguchi Onyewu vice president of sporting

U.S. Soccer continued its ongoing leadership overhaul Wednesday by naming former national team defender Oguchi Onyewu as vice president of sporting.

Onyewu, 40, assumes a newly-created role designed to help with all sporting initiatives within the federation, including playing an “instrumental part” in the search process to replace Gregg Berhalter as the next men’s national team coach. He will work closely with new U.S. sporting director Matt Crocker, who was hired last month after spells with Premier League club Southampton and the English Football Association.

According to U.S. Soccer’s release, Onyewu will “play a prominent role in managing relationships with clubs and leagues in the United States and across the world, along with strengthening other stakeholder relationships. He will also be tasked with working closely with U.S. Soccer’s Development Department to help drive increased funding for youth and extended national teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oguchi Onyewu to our team at U.S. Soccer,” said Crocker in the statement. “His experience as a player and sports executive, coupled with his deep understanding of U.S. Soccer ... will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our sporting initiatives. We all look forward to working closely with him.”

Onyewu, who played in two World Cups (2006, 2010) and amassed 69 senior international caps, spent time during his club playing career in several countries and different soccer setups. He played in France, Belgium, England, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain, before finishing up in Major League Soccer with the Union in 2017. He was named U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year in 2006, and in 2009, he became one of the first Americans to sign to play in Italy when he signed with Serie A power AC Milan.

Since retiring, Onyewu has served in several sporting capacities in the United States and abroad. He was sporting director for Orlando City B in 2018, and later served as secretary-general of the Belgian club Royal Excelsior Virton. He holds a U.S. Soccer “B” coaching license, and until accepting this role he was a member of U.S. Soccer’s board of directors.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this new challenge and work with Matt and the rest of the U.S. Soccer team to help shape the future of soccer in this country,” Onyewu said. “As a former player, I understand firsthand the importance of investing in our youth and building a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to working with the men’s and women’s senior teams, youth national teams, and extended national teams to help support and grow our talented pool of players and identify and develop the next generation.”

Onyewu, who hails from Olney, Md., graduated from Clemson University where he received his dual bachelor’s degree in language (French) and international business.