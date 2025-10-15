Haji Wright’s goals give the USMNT a 2-1 win over Australia to close out October

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A goal in each half from striker Haji Wright delivered the U.S. men’s soccer team a 2-1 comeback win over Australia on Tuesday, in a game that stood out more for its physicality than its scoring.

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino brought in six new starters from Friday’s starting lineup against Ecuador, and made a seventh move by shifting Tim Weah from right wingback to left wingback.

They did not look good when Australia’s Jordan Bos opened the scoring in the 19th minute. James Sands tried to block a throw-in with an outstretched leg, but instead deflected the ball into his own 18-yard box, Cristian Roldan was late to the open space, and Chris Richards slipped. Bos charged forward, worked a bounce off Roldan, then shot past a stuck-in-place Matt Freese.

Things went from bad to worse eight minutes later when Christian Pulisic was charged into from behind by Australia’s Jason Geria. He was another of the new starters, after an ankle injury limited his minutes Friday, and his minutes ended up limited again this time thanks to that tackle. Diego Luna replaced him soon afterward.

It was no one’s idea of a planned spark, but it woke the U.S. up. Roldan atoned for his earlier mistake by threading a pass through three Australian defenders that Wright ran on to and struck home in the 33rd minute.

Sands was next to take the brunt of Australia’s physicality, when Nicholas D’Agostino slid into him forcefully in the 44th. A minor scuffle among the teams ensued, and the crowd was just as displeased with the play in a friendly.

Wright struck again in the 51st on a play that caught Australia’s defense off guard. Roldan was pushed over in the U.S. half, then took the ensuing free kick quickly and thumped it far upfield. Wright ran on to the ball, cut back beautifully to his left, and curled a shot past Socceroos goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Pochettino’s next moves in the 64th was a triple-sub: Brenden Aaronson for Weah, Tanner Tessmann for Sands in central midfield, and Folarin Balogun for Weah up top.

Aaronson was promptly busy. His notable plays included a nice tackle in the 76th to break up an Australian move upfield near the 18-yard line.

A minute later, the Medford native was spelled from his unusual deployment at wingback when Max Arfsten subbed in for Weston McKennie. Arfsten took the left wingback role that he’s used to, and Aaronson moved up to McKennie’s attacking midfield spot.

That paid a quick dividend when Aaronson played a pretty give-and-go with Luna, only for Ryan to thwart Luna’s shot with a sprawling save.

The game remained fractious, with Alex Freeman landing in a head-to-head collision and Balogun taking the brunt of a tackle on his left foot.

Australia had one last good chance in the 89th when Nestory Irakunda, who scored against Canada in a 1-0 win last Friday, dribbled too easily through the U.S. defense. But Freese dove low to make a close-range stop, and after that the Americans closed the game out.