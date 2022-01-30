For most of the 25 years since the last time Canada’s men’s soccer team hosted the United States in World Cup qualifying, fans north of the border dreamed of what they saw Sunday.

Sure, the Canucks had already ended a 39-year losing streak to their brash southern neighbors, in 2019 in the Concacaf Nations League. But World Cup qualifying games are the biggest of all, and Canada hadn’t reached the final round from 1997 until now.

On Sunday, a gathering of around 12,000 home fans in Hamilton, Ontario finally got to truly let it out. Cyle Larin set the crowd at Tim Hortons Field alight with a seventh-minute goal, and Sam Adekugbe sealed the 2-0 win with a breakaway goal on the game’s last play.

It didn’t matter that the U.S. out-shot Canada 7-2 in the first half and 13-8 overall, including a Weston McKennie header in the 42nd minute that Milan Borjan saved off his crossbar. Borjan came up big again to deny Brenden Aaronson’s low drive in the 59th.

And that shots advantage didn’t matter for the U.S. either, because starting striker Gyasi Zardes was even more ineffective than Jesús Ferreira was in Thursday’s win over El Salvador. Zardes registered just one shot in 69 minutes.

U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter notably waited until well after the hour mark to make any substitutions. When the time came in the 69th minute, it was a triple-move: Ricardo Pepi for Zardes, Jordan Morris for and Kellyn Acosta for Tyler Adams, who had taken a seat on the field after getting banged up.

Pepi contributed more than Zardes, including springing Pulisic for a sharp cross that Borjan caught in the 75th. Right after that, Paul Arriola replaced Yunus Musah and Reggie Cannon replaced Sergiño Dest to add more firepower.

There were times when the U.S. played good soccer, and there were times when they played boring soccer. But there were only rarely times when they truly threatened: McKennie’s header, Aaronson’s shot, and Arriola’s wild bicycle kick attempt in the 87th minute that didn’t miss by much.

A Pulisic long-range free kick in the 92nd minute was the last attempt, and Borjan easily saved it.

The good news is that the U.S. (5-2-3, 18 points) didn’t really need to win, or even to tie this game to qualify for the World Cup. Thursday’s home game against last-place Honduras, to be played in arctic conditions in St. Paul, Minn., was to be a must-win no matter what.

But the lack of American scoring punch is a problem. Of the U.S.’ 13 goals through 10 games so far, just three have been scored by strikers, with none since Pepi’s pair against Jamaica on Oct. 7.

That needs fixing, and none of the strikers on the current U.S. squad -- especially Zardes -- look capable of doing so right now.

Canada, meanwhile, looks more than ever like the continent’s best team right now. Manager John Herdman, who for so long stirred the pot with rousing rhetoric aimed toward the U.S., now has real results in his favor. His team, not Mexico or the U.S., is on track to be Concacaf’s first to book a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.