It was less than a month ago — June 5, to be exact — that the United States men’s national team lost, 1-0, to Jamaica at Audi Field in Washington, looking far from a dangerous offensive team.
That result of that match, the penultimate pre-Concacaf Gold Cup warm-up for the USMNT, came with a number of caveats. Among those, it was just a friendly, and manager Gregg Berhalter fielded a decidedly young soccer team in the absence of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, who had yet to report to training camp.
The struggles on the attacking end continued four days later during a 3-0 loss to Venezuela. The shutout losses to teams that the USMNT typically manages not to lose to — the Americans had dropped just three of their last 26 matches against Jamaica, and in five games had never lost against Venezuela — did little to offer confidence ahead of the Gold Cup.
Nevertheless, Berhalter preached the importance of calmness then, and after Sunday night’s unconvincing 1-0 win against Curaçao that earned the USMNT a Gold Cup semifinal rematch against Jamaica, he’s doing the same, asserting that he was comfortable with Curacao’s second-half domination.
Asked about Curacao’s out-possessing the United States after halftime at Lincoln Financial Field, Berhalter said, “We weren’t going to press the goalie. In the first half, at times, the goalie didn’t want to play the ball forward, so we were happy not to fall into the trap of trying to press him. We thought it would cost us more energy than it was worth.”
Although the United States managed not to concede many opportunities close to Zack Steffen’s goal, Curaçao took multiple threatening long shots. Cutting inside from the wings, Curaçao used its outside speed to put six attempts on target, and the USMNT managed only three. Berhalter conceded that the speed made things difficult for his squad, and acknowledged that the USMNT would see more of the same against Jamaica on Wednesday.
“I think it’s about speed, you know, speed of movements,” he said. “We could’ve been more aggressive with that tonight, for sure, and that’s something that I think about. The last Jamaica game, it was a very similar type of performance, where we had an early flurry and we could’ve scored a goal, and then after that, we lacked the speed and movements to get behind their back line."
Speed will remain a defensive focus for the United States, but the gulf in ability between Curacao and Jamaica is undeniable. Curacao, which won its first Gold Cup match since 1969, is ranked 79th in the FIFA world rankings, and Jamaica is 54th.
“Jamaica has quality. They’ve always had quality, especially in their attacking positions,” Berhalter said. “When you talk about Leon Bailey or [Dever] Orgill, it’s a talented group of players.”
The USMNT has reason to expect a greater challenge against Jamaica, which the Americans beat, 2-1, to win the 2017 Gold Cup. That said, Berhalter’s team has scored 12 goals and allowed none in this year’s Gold Cup, and Jamaica has netted just five and given up three.
The United States and Jamaica will square off Wednesday night at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., with kickoff set for 9 p.m. ET. In the other semifinal, Mexico will face Haiti at 10 p.m. Tuesday in Glendale, Ariz. The Gold Cup final will be at 9 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.