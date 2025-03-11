Brenden Aaronson surprisingly dropped from USMNT for Concacaf Nations League final four

Next week’s Concacaf Nations League semifinals will mark the last time the U.S. men’s soccer team can assemble all of its top players for an official competition before next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Although this summer’s Gold Cup is still to come, because it’s at the same time as the FIFA Club World Cup, some big-time players are expected to be unavailable. After that, it will just be friendlies until June 2026.

Advertisement

This month’s event is mainly being used as a measuring stick to see what U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino thinks his A squad is. And as a result, Tuesday’s roster announcement was as notable for who wasn’t there as much as who was.

One of the most significant omissions happens to be perhaps the most prominent active player from the Philadelphia area. Brenden Aaronson, the Medford native who played at the 2022 World Cup and has 47 U.S. appearances, did not make the cut.

A source with knowledge of the matter said it was a coach’s decision, not anything injury-related. Pochettino is expected to address the matter in a news conference later Tuesday.

» READ MORE: Mauricio Pochettino praised Brenden Aaronson last October

The U.S. team will play Panama in the Nations League semifinals, which begin March 20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. As surprising as Aaronson’s omission was, it need not overshadow the fact that three other players from around here made the 23-player squad: goalkeeper Zack Steffen of Downingtown and centerbacks Auston Trusty of Media and Mark McKenzie of Bear, Del.

Steffen is one of three goalkeepers on the squad, along with the Columbus Crew’s Patrick Schulte and presumed starter Matt Turner, currently with England’s Crystal Palace.

McKenzie, who has played well this season for France’s Toulouse, is a potential starter next to Chris Richards of England’s Crystal Palace. Trusty has played well for Scotland’s Celtic, including in a recent Champions League series against German superpower Bayern Munich. Celtic teammate Cameron Carter Vickers and Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream are the rest of the unit.

» READ MORE: The USMNT had plans to play England at the Linc until England's schedule changed

The rest of the roster is headlined by longtime stars Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah. Adams returns to the national team for the first time since last summer’s Copa América, after finally overcoming a back injury that plagued him for most of last year.

The surprise inclusions all come from MLS: young Real Salt Lake playmaker Diego Luna and strikers Patrick Agyemang of Charlotte FC and Brian White of the Vancouver Whitecaps. They all did well in the January camp for domestic prospects. With top Europe-based strikers Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi injured, Pochettino chose to look to MLS for backups to presumed starter Josh Sargent.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia unveils its official 2026 World Cup poster, with help from the Flower Show