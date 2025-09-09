The USMNT gets a long-awaited big win, 2-0 over Japan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A tactical switch and big performances by attacking stars earned the U.S. men’s soccer team a long-sought big win on Tuesday, 2-0 over Japan.

Alex Zendejas scored in the 30th minute and Folarin Balogun tallied in the 64th, while Wayne native Matt Freese made six saves in net at the other end — not always looking great, but certainly doing his part.

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino had hinted the day before the game that he might tweak his tactics, and he did indeed. Out went the usual 4-3-3 formation, and in came a 3-4-2-1 with Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Tristan Blackmon as the centerbacks. Christian Pulisic and Zendejas were the two in the attacking line behind Balogun up top.

Japan, meanwhile, did not start most of its big stars such as Takefusa Kubo (Spain’s Real Sociedad), Kaoru Mitoma (England’s Brighton), and Takumi Minamino (France’s Monaco). But the players who did start for the Samurai Blue were lively and creative, testing Freese early and often.

Zendejas’ goal, in the 29th minute, capped off a nice passing spell by the U.S. Pulisic, midfielder Cristian Roldan, left wingback Max Arfsten, Balogun, Richards, and Ream all touched the ball before Arfsten shimmied his way past a defender, whipped in a cross, and Zendejas lashed a volley to the far post.

The packed crowd of 20,192 erupted with as much relief as praise.

Japan started bringing in its stars in the 62nd minute, when Mitoma, Minamino, and Daichi Kamada (England’s Crystal Palace) all entered.

Pochettino then lined up four subs of his own, and while they were waiting to enter, Balogun scored the second goal. Pulisic had the assist, with a dazzling charge through Japan’s midfield and an incisive pass for Balogun to run on to. The finish was cool and low past the outstretched goalkeeper.

It was welcome in the moment, but even more in the bigger picture: for once, a play by two of the U.S.’ true stars produced a serious goal.

Then Pochettino sent in the subs. Jack McGlynn replaced Pulisic and Diego Luna replaced Zendejas as the attacking midfielders, Luca de la Torre replaced Tyler Adams in central midfield, and Sergiño Dest replaced Arfsten at left wingback.

Damion Downs joined the fray in the 79th, and Balogun exited to an ovation.

McGlynn had the best play the rest of the way, slamming a curling shot in the 83rd that hit the crossbar, bounced down, but landed on the wrong side of the goal line. Downs also had a shot well-saved in the 86th off a give-and-go with Luna.

Just as important, the defense held at the other end. The Union’s Nathan Harriel helped close it out, subbing in for Blackmon in the 84th.

The biggest takeaway was the overall success of the new formation. It looked fluid in attack and stern in defense, granted that Japan didn’t start its A-squad.

Still, there’s plenty of reason for Pochettino to keep it moving forward. That will be one of the big talking points until next month’s games against Ecuador and Australia.

