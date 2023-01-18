Mallory Swanson, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman spark the USWNT’s 4-0 win at New Zealand

The U.S. women’s soccer team kicked off this World Cup year with a 4-0 rout at New Zealand late Tuesday night, in a game that started with new chemistry and finished with explosions.

Mallory Swanson (née Pugh), Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams scored the goals, all in the second half after a fairly dull first half. It’s the first time the U.S. women have won their first game of a World Cup year since 1999, and it came at the stadium in Wellington where they’ll play the Netherlands in the group stage.

U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski’s starting lineup had some unusual names, headlined by Taylor Kornieck next to Lindsey Horan in deep central midfield. Both players are used to more attacking roles.

“Obviously, this is something different for us,” Andonovski told HBO Max’s broadcast before the game. “It’s an opportunity for us to try something different, and I wouldn’t say make big changes, but small experiments to just to give ourselves a little more unpredictability when it comes down to the style of play.”

Advertisement

Those words drew a pointed reaction from Julie Foudy, the longtime U.S. star and broadcaster who called the game as an analyst.

“What it says to me is he’s not convinced Andi Sullivan is going to be the No. 6 for this team,” Foudy said, referring to the defensive midfielder role where Sullivan has struggled with the national team. “He won’t say that out loud.”

» READ MORE: Luke Wileman is the new TV play-by-play voice of U.S. national team games on HBO Max and TNT

On the back line, Emily Fox made an unusual start on the right side, while on the left new mom Crystal Dunn made her first start since September 2021.

The U.S. took just three shots and New Zealand one in the first half. Midge Purce was one of the few sparks in a rare start, and she sparked things further at halftime when she told the broadcast: “I think we’re going to get a talking-to, and I think we’re going to come out with more energy.”

Whatever was said in the locker room, there certainly was more energy. But Purce wasn’t part of it, as she was one of four halftime substitutions: Alana Cook for Naomi Girma at centerback, Sofia Huerta for Dunn at outside back, Sullivan for Kornieck in central midfield, and Trinity Rodman for Purce.

Within two minutes of kickoff, Swanson ran down the left and hit a cross over Nayler that Rodman headed wide of the open net. Two minutes after that, Lavelle charged upfield with a full head of steam and shot wide from 18 yards.

The breakthrough finally came in the 52nd, as Rodman returned the favor to Swanson with a run up the right and a superb cross. Swanson finished things off with a big jump for a header.

» READ MORE: U.S. Soccer signs four-year Spanish rights deal with Comcast’s Telemundo

Morgan doubled the lead in the 60th with a vintage finish after being sprung by a Lavelle backheel. It was a fine way for Lavelle to end her day’s work, as she was subbed out right after that for Ashley Sanchez.

“We had to find the ball a little more in between their seams, and give it a little in the more in the middle for them to collapse and then find our wingers,” Lavelle said. “Tough first half for us, obviously some things to clean up, but a really good response.”

Swanson made it 3-0 in the 63rd with a breakaway finish. And in the 67th, there was a highlight on the sideline: Lynn Williams subbed in for Swanson, marking her return to the USWNT after nearly a year out due to injury. It was also her first action since last week’s blockbuster NWSL trade that sent her to Gotham FC.

» READ MORE: Gotham FC trades for Lynn Williams; Alyssa Thompson goes No. 1 at the NWSL draft

Williams got to celebrate her comeback with a goal in the 74th minute, a bit of a lucky header but still the product of a well-timed run to meet Rodman’s cross. Amusingly for viewers in Philadelphia, the public address DJ at Sky Stadium played the Union’s goal song for a player whose new club home is Red Bull Arena.

“It feels amazing, but I give it to my teammates - they’ve been there with me through the whole way and supporting me and being like, ‘You’ve got this, Lynn,’” Williams said after the game. “So it feels incredible.”

The U.S. and New Zealand will meet again on Friday (10 p.m. ET, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock) at Auckland’s Eden Park. The nation’s most famous stadium is also where the U.S. will play its other two group stage games this summer.