The USWNT will return to north Jersey in March to play Colombia

Local women’s soccer fans have become used to traveling up to northern New Jersey to watch the U.S. women’s team, and in a few months they’ll get to do it again.

The Americans will play Colombia on March 7 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, as part of the annual SheBelieves Cup tournament. Canada and Argentina are the other teams in this year’s field, and they’ll play at 12:30 p.m. before the U.S.-Colombia game at 3:30 p.m.

It will be the last day of the round-robin, with Nashville hosting the opening doubleheader on March 1 and Columbus, Ohio, hosting the middle games on March 4. The day will also feature the retirement tribute for U.S. legend Tobin Heath, a North Jersey native who earned first-ballot induction into this year’s National Soccer Hall of Fame class.

The U.S. women have played nine times before at the 25,000-seat venue formerly known as Red Bull Arena. Their last eight games there have drawn sellout crowds.

Unfortunately, the U.S. kickoff time means that fans here who also follow the Union will have to choose between going north and going down to Chester for the Union’s 7:30 p.m. game against the San Jose Earthquakes.

In theory, they could try to race out of Harrison to get on the New Jersey Turnpike, but traffic up there is almost certain to make that impossible.

As for the teams in the SheBelieves field, Canada is the best of them on paper at No. 10 in FIFA’s global rankings. But the Canucks have lost five straight games, a streak that started with a 3-0 rout by the U.S. in June. Since then, they have faced Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Japan twice.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia is on a long list of potential cities for the 2031 women’s World Cup

Colombia is the most intriguing team of the bunch. Las Cafeteras are ranked No. 20, but have three superstars in their attack: the Washington Spirit’s Leicy Santos, Real Madrid’s Linda Caicedo, and Chelsea’s Mayra Ramírez. Las Cafeteras made the final of last year’s Copa América and lost on penalty kicks to Brazil after a wild 4-4 tie.

U.S. Soccer tends to put the best game for the U.S. on the tournament’s last day, so it says something that Colombia got the honor this time.

Argentina is ranked No. 30, and finished third at last year’s Copa. Forward Paulina Gramaglia used to play for the Houston Dash, and is now with Spain’s Tenerife.

These games will be the first of a year that builds up to Concacaf’s women’s championship in November. The tournament will serve as qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics, though the U.S. doesn’t have to worry about the latter as the host.

» READ MORE: The USMNT, USWNT, and your kid’s youth team are all different. U.S. Soccer is fine with that.

“These are three teams that will likely be in the World Cup in 2027 and of course we’ll likely see Canada in World Cup qualifying at the end of the year, so when focusing on our continued preparations and growth as a team, the SheBelieves Cup is of great value,” U.S. manager Emma Hayes said in a statement. “Each team brings different strengths and will challenge us to find success in all parts of the field, which is exactly what we need as we continue our process to build toward the big events on the horizon.”

Ticket presales for U.S. Soccer members start on Jan. 8, and the general public sale starts on Jan. 12.

2026 SheBelieves Cup schedule

Sunday, March 1: Canada vs. Colombia (2 p.m., truTV and Universo) and United States vs. Argentina (5 p.m., TNT, truTV, Universo) in Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, March 4: Argentina vs. Colombia (3:30 p.m., truTV and Universo) and United States vs. Canada (6:30 p.m., TNT, truTV, Universo) in Columbus, Ohio

Saturday, March 7: Canada vs. Argentina, 12:30 p.m. (truTV, Universo) and United States vs. Colombia (3:30 p.m., TBS, truTV, Telemundo 62, Universo) in Harrison, N.J.

All games are also available via online streaming on HBO Max in English and Peacock in Spanish.