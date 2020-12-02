“We’ve offered them the same contracts as the men for all games that are controlled by U.S. Soccer, but unfortunately, the response has been that they didn’t want to negotiate with U.S. Soccer unless U.S. Soccer was willing to make up the FIFA World Cup prize money,” Cone said. “[It] just isn’t possible, from U.S. Soccer’s standpoint, to make that up. Even pre-COVID, this would be devastating to our budget and to our programming. But given COVID, not to be overly dramatic, but it would likely bankrupt the Federation.”