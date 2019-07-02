“You get these moments in life and you think, ‘Grasp it with both hands, both feet, all your body,’ and that’s what we’ve been saying to the players. Don’t get to a semifinal now and have any regrets. Don’t get to a semifinal and think afterward, ‘Shoulda, coulda, woulda.’ Get to a semifinal and get out there and play your best. And I want to see smiles, and I want to see freedom, and I want to see us play the way we can.