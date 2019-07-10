“To our women’s national team and the millions who support them: In recent months you have raised your voices for equality. Today on behalf of all of us at U.S. Soccer I want to say we hear you, we believe in you and we’re committed to doing right by you,” Cordeiro said. “That is why over the years, from our development programs to our youth national teams to our professional league, the NWSL, to our women’s national team U.S. Soccer has invested more in women’s soccer than any country in the world.”