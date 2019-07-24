The U.S. women and Portugal have met seven times, most recently in a friendly last November in Lisbon. Jessica McDonald’s goal in that game helped earn her a place on the World Cup roster, and gave a spotlight to one of the national team’s best success stories. Before then, the teams hadn’t met since 2001; their last contest on American soil was in a two-game series in January 1999. The Americans had just one World Cup title back then, and their jerseys didn’t carry stars yet.