The noise met the hype from the moment Real Madrid’s players started their pregame warmups at Lincoln Financial Field.

When the club’s famed anthem played a few minutes before kickoff, the choir clad in even-more-famed white jerseys rose from the stands and belted it out.

And once the game began, it also lived up to expectations. Vinícius Júnior’s wondergoal in the 40th minute opened the scoring to send Real a 3-0 win and first place in their group.

Madrid dominated the first half in every way but the scoreboard, holding a 7-2 advantage in shots before Vinícius’ strike finally went in. Salzburg defended resolutely, doing its best to play the high-pressing defense that has been Red Bull’s soccer trademark for so long. But they knew it was a big risk to go all-out against Real’s superstars, so they also spent their fair share of time defending deep.

Vinícius set up Real’s second goal with another fierce charge forward in first-half stoppage time. Just as he was being knocked off the ball by Salzburg centerback Kouakou Gadou, he was able to backheel a pass to an onrushing Federico Valverde for the finish.

Salzburg fought gamely in the second half, but simply did not have the talent to finish chances. The club that developed Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Sadio Mané, and Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi — all while Union sporting director Ernst Tanner ran the youth academy, by the way — doesn’t have a striker that good these days.

Madrid has a bagful of them, and one is a young rising star from its academy. 21-year-old Gonzalo García capped off the scoring in the 84th with another dash past Salzburg’s back line, and though he was forced wide right by a defender, he turned and lofted a sublime chip over goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky.

Tanner watches from the stands

There were a few red-clad Salzburg fans scattered amid the merengue masses, and every once in a while the cameras got them on the video board.

Tanner wasn’t dressed in team colors, but he wasn’t going to miss his former team’s visit to his new hometown.

Tanner got stuck in the same traffic before kickoff as many fans who didn’t heed advice to show up early. But he was there in the end to watch the club whose youth academy he coached from 2012-18.

Tanner knows Salzburg’s manager Thomas Letsch especially well, as Letsch worked in a variety of coaching roles at Salzburg from 2012-15. He left for other opportunities after that, then returned in January to take the big job.

“We are always still in touch,” Letsch said in his pregame news conference Wednesday, when there was time to bring the subject up. That included the day Salzburg flew to the U.S., when coincidentally Tanner was returning from a trip to Austria. They all ended up on the same flight to Frankfurt, Germany before going their separate ways across the Atlantic.

“I also visited the Union one time, so I know about the facilities and know a little bit about the city and especially about the club,” Letsch said. “So it’s nice to be here, and it would also be a pleasure to meet him [Thursday] at the game.”

He did not say whether his visit here was just a courtesy, but Letsch’s name is well-known in Chester: he was a candidate to become the Union’s manager after Jim Curtin was fired.

Letsch was portrayed as the top candidate by some reports, though it was never quite clear if he actually was. It became a moot point when Salzburg made its offer in mid-December, and it’s even more moot now thanks to Bradley Carnell’s success.