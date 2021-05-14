Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock)

After being crowned Premier League champion this week, City will get a guard of honor from Newcastle players and staff when they take the field at St. James’ Park.

Juventus vs. Inter

Saturday, noon (ESPN+)

When Inter arrives at Juventus’ stadium in Turin, it will be two weeks to the day since the rossoneri ended Juve’s nine-year reign as Serie A champion. All the pressure in this famed rivalry clash will be on Juve, which needs to win and hope fourth-place Napoli drops points to reach next season’s Champions League.

» READ MORE: This weekend's Serie A schedule

Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

In England’s men’s FA Cup final, Christian Pulisic gets another shot at winning his first trophy with Chelsea. Leicester is in the final for the first time since 1969 and just the fifth time ever, and is seeking to win the cup for the first time.

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City

Saturday, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

The NWSL regular season begins in the league’s newest market, where the home team looked surprisingly good during the Challenge Cup. Racing could get even better soon after announcing Thursday that it has signed 20-year-old English striker Ebony Salmon, a rising star with her country’s national team.

Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

At long last, Carli Lloyd and Gotham FC get to officially call Red Bull Arena home. Around 3,750 fans will be allowed in the 25,000-seat venue to start the year, but that number should rise soon as more people get vaccinated.

» READ MORE: The rest of this weekend's NWSL schedule

Atlético Madrid vs. Osasuna, and Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. (beIN Sports Connect)

The penultimate weekend of La Liga’s season has all teams playing at the same time. Atlético sits two points ahead of Real in the standings (80 to 78). That means an Atlético win and a Real loss would clinch the title race for the red half of Madrid.

But, if after the next two weeks the teams end up tied in the standings, Real would win the title. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is head-to-head results, not goal difference. Real has a win and a tie against Atlético in the season series.

Athletic-Real will also be on beIN’s English TV channel. beIN’s Spanish channel will have Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo.

It’s a terrific climax to what will be La Liga’s last season on beIN before moving to ESPN this summer. ESPN and La Liga announced an eight-season deal Thursday that will bring every Spanish first-division game and some second-division games to ESPN+. Select big games will air on ESPN’s television networks, and La Liga North America CEO Boris Gartner said the league is willing to do what it can to help get a Barcelona-Real Madrid on ABC.

Barcelona vs. Chelsea

Sunday, 3 p.m. (Paramount+, UEFA.tv)

The UEFA women’s Champions League final is as star-studded a contest as you could dream up. Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Ji So-yun will match up against Barcelona’s Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Chelsea gets a lot of attention in the U.S. because it’s an English club, and because of Kerr’s big name recognition here from having played in the NWSL. The FAWSL’s broadcast deal with NBC Sports also helps build the recognition. Barcelona’s games have only recently been picked up by Atalanta Football, and they’re often very early in the morning.

But don’t underrate this Barcelona team, which knocked Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League this season. In the Spanish league, it has scored an astounding 128 goals and conceded just five.

In addition to Paramount+’s live game broadcasts, there will be free-to-watch pregame and postgame shows online via the CBS Sports HQ streaming channel. If you don’t have Paramount+, you can watch the game for free on UEFA.tv, UEFA’s in-house live streaming platform.

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

Sunday, 4 p.m. (Fox29, Fox Deportes)

If you’re still amazed by Cincinnati’s being a soccer hotbed, you’re far from alone. This weekend, the city’s status goes to another level with the opening of TQL Stadium, a 26,000-seat palace of a venue on the northern edge of downtown.

» READ MORE: Union, MLS player salaries published for the first time since 2019