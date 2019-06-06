Here’s the TV broadcast schedule for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.
Fox is the English-language rights holder, and will televise every game in the tournament across its broadcast network (22 games) and cable channels Fox Sports 1 (27 games) and Fox Sports 2 (3 games). The Union’s JP Dellacamera is the lead play-by-play voice. This is his 15th World Cup between men’s and women’s tournaments combined. Dellacamera, analyst Aly Wagner and reporter Alex Curry are the top commentary team. Fox has five announcing crews in total, with Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton in France and the rest working off monitors at Fox’s Los Angeles studio.
There’s also a big group of analysts at the network’s Paris studio set, built at a glamorous location across the Seine River from the Eiffel Tower. Rob Stone hosts a cast that includes Heather O’Reilly, Christie Pearce Rampone, and former England stars Kelly Smith and Eniola Aluko.
Streaming is available through the network’s website and apps.
Telemundo is the Spanish-langauge rights holder, and will televise most of the games. The broadcast network will carry 21 games, cable channel Universo will carry 24, and seven will be online-only via the network’s website. Andrés Cantor is the lead play-by-play voice, splitting his time between France and the Copa América in Brazil.
More details on Telemundo’s coverage are available here.
There is no radio coverage in English or Spanish, but SiriusXM subscribers can listen to simulcasts of Fox’s TV broadcasts on channel 83. Sirius XM FC, channel 157, carries some of the simultaneous games at the end of the group stage, and has pregame and postgame shows every day in the tournament hosted by former Rutgers women’s soccer coach Glenn Crooks.
If you’re reading this in Canada, you can find games on TSN (and a few on CTV) in English and RDS in French.
If you’re going to France as a fan, the broadcasters there are over-the-air flagship TF1, sister channel TMC and cable channel Canal+.
Broadcaster assignments will be added to the schedule below as the networks announce them.
All times listed are Eastern.
Friday, June 7
3 p.m.: A1. France vs. A2. South Korea at Paris (Parc des Princes)
- Fox Sports 1 (JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner)
- Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, Viviana Vila and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
Saturday, June 8
9 a.m.: B1. Germany vs. B2. China at Rennes (Roazhon Park)
- Fox Sports 1 (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Telemundo (Copán Alvarez, Walter Roque and Viviana Vila)
12 p.m.: B3. Spain vs. B4. South Africa at Le Havre (Stade Océane)
- Fox (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
3 p.m.: A3. Norway vs. A4. Nigeria at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune)
- Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Universo (Erasmo Provenza and Monica González)
Sunday, June 9
7 a.m.: C1. Australia vs. C2. Italy at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Telemundo (Erasmo Provenza and Amelia Valverde)
9:30 a.m.: C3. Brazil vs. C4. Jamaica at Grenoble (Stade des Alpes)
- Fox Sports 1 (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Telemundo (Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Deyna Castellanos and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
12 p.m.: D1. England vs. D2. Scotland at Nice (Stade de Nice)
- Fox (JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner)
- Telemundo (Viviana Vila and Copán Alvarez)
Monday, June 10
12 p.m.: D3. Argentina vs. D4. Japan at Paris (Parc des Princes)
- Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Universo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, Viviana Vila and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
3 p.m.: E1. Canada vs. E2. Cameroon at Montpellier (Stade de la Mosson)
- Fox Sports 1 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo (Erasmo Provenza, Amelia Valverde and Janelly Farías)
Tuesday, June 11
9 a.m.: E3. New Zealand vs. E4. Netherlands at Le Havre (Stade Océane)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angla Hucles)
- Universo (Diego Pessolano, Monica González and Janelly Farías)
12 p.m.: F3. Chile vs. F4. Sweden at Rennes (Roazhon Park)
- Fox Sports 1 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo (Copán Alvarez, Amelia Valverde and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
3 p.m.: F1. United States vs. F2. Thailand at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune)
- Fox (JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner and Alex Curry)
- Telemundo (Andrés Cantor, Manuel Sol, Deyna Castellanos and Marco Antonio Rodriguez)
Wednesday, June 12
9 a.m.: A4. Nigeria vs. A2. South Korea at Grenoble (Stade des Alpes)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Universo
12 p.m.: B1. Germany vs. B3. Spain at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut)
- Fox (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Telemundo
3 p.m.: A1. France vs. A3. Norway at Nice (Stade de Nice)
- Fox (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Universo
Thursday, June 13
12 p.m.: C1. Australia vs. C3. Brazil at Montpellier (Stade de la Mosson)
- Fox (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo
3 p.m.: B4. South Africa vs. B2. China at Paris (Parc des Princes)
- Fox (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Universo
Friday, June 14
9 a.m.: D4. Japan vs. D2. Scotland at Rennes (Roazhon Park)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Universo
12 p.m.: C4. Jamaica vs. C2. Italy at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune)
- Fox (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Universo
3 p.m.: D1. England vs. D3. Argentina at Le Havre (Stade Océane)
- Fox (JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner)
- Telemundo
Saturday, June 15
12 p.m.: E4. Netherlands vs. E2. Cameroon at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut)
- Fox Sports 1 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo
3 p.m.: E1. Canada vs. E3. New Zealand at Grenoble (Stade des Alpes)
- Fox Sports 2 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Universo
Sunday, June 16
9 a.m.: F4. Sweden vs. F2. Thailand at Nice (Stade de Nice)
- Fox Sports 1 (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Telemundo
12 p.m.: F1. United States vs. F3. Chile at Paris (Parc des Princes)
- Fox (JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner, Alex Curry and Jenny Taft)
- Telemundo
Monday, June 17
12 p.m.: B4. South Africa vs B1. Germany at Montpellier (Stade de la Mosson)
- Fox (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Telemundo online-only
12 p.m.: B2. China vs. B3. Spain at Le Havre (Stade Océane)
- Fox Sports 1 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo
3 p.m.: A4. Nigeria vs. A1. France at Rennes (Roazhon Park)
- Fox (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Universo
3 p.m.: A2. South Korea vs. A3. Norway at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Telemundo online-only
Tuesday, June 18
3 p.m.: C2. Italy vs. C3. Brazil at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut)
- Fox Sports 1 (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Universo
3 p.m.: C4. Jamaica vs. C1. Australia at Grenoble (Stade des Alpes)
- Fox Sports 2 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Telemundo online-only
Wednesday, June 19
3 p.m.: D4. Japan vs. D1. England at Nice (Stade de Nice)
- Fox Sports 1 (JP Dellacamera and Aly Wagner)
- Telemundo online-only
3 p.m.: D2. Scotland vs. D3. Argentina at Paris (Parc des Princes)
- Fox Sports 1 (Glenn Davis and Angela Hucles)
- Universo
Thursday, June 20
12 p.m.: E4. Netherlands vs. E1. Canada at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune)
- Fox (Derek Rae and Danielle Slaton)
- Universo
12 p.m.: E2. Cameroon vs. E3. New Zealand at Montpellier (Stade de la Mosson)
- Fox Sports 1 (Lisa Byington and Cat Whitehill)
- Telemundo online-only
3 p.m.: F4. Sweden vs. F1. United States at Le Havre (Stade Océane)
- Fox (JP Dellacamera, Aly Wagner, Alex Curry and Jenny Taft)
- Telemundo
3 p.m.: F2. Thailand vs. F3. Chile at Rennes (Roazhon Park)
- Fox Sports 1 (Jenn Hildreth and Kyndra de St. Aubin)
- Universo
From here on, group designations refer to order of finish, not the draw.
Saturday, June 22
11:30 a.m.: 1B. vs. 3A., 3C. or 3D. at Grenoble (Stade des Alpes) (Game 38)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo
3 p.m.: 2A. vs. 2C. at Nice (Stade de Nice) (Game 37)
(Yes, games 38 and 37 are out of order. FIFA has a knack for that.)
- Fox
- Telemundo online-only
Sunday, June 23
11:30 a.m.: 1D. vs. 3B., 3E. or 3F. at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut) (Game 39)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo online-only
3 p.m.: 1A. vs. 3C., 3D. or 3E. at Le Havre (Stade Océane) (Game 40)
- Fox
- Telemundo
Monday, June 24
12 p.m.: 1F. vs. 2B. at Reims (Stade Auguste-Delaune) (Game 41)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo
3 p.m.: 2F vs. 2E. at Paris (Parc des Princes) (Game 42)
- Fox Sports 1
- Universo
Tuesday, June 25
12 p.m.: 1C. vs. 3A., 3B. or 3F. at Montpellier (Stade de la Mosson) (Game 43)
- Fox Sports 1
- Universo
3 p.m.: 1E. vs. 2D. at Rennes (Roazhon Park) (Game 44)
- Fox Sports 1
- Universo
Thursday, June 27
3 p.m.: Game 37 winner vs. Game 39 winner at Le Havre (Stade Océane) (Game 45)
- Fox
- Universo
Friday, June 28
3 p.m.: Game 40 winner vs. Game 41 winner at Paris (Parc des Princes) (Game 46)
- Fox
- Universo
Saturday, June 29
9 a.m.: Game 43 winner vs. Game 44 winner at Valenciennes (Stade du Hainaut) (Game 47)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo
12:30 p.m.: Game 38 winner vs. Game 42 winner at Rennes (Roazhon Park) (Game 48)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo
Tuesday, July 2
3 p.m.: Game 45 winner vs. Game 46 winner at Lyon (Stade de Lyon)
- Fox
- Telemundo
Wednesday, July 3
3 p.m.: Game 47 winner vs. Game 48 winner at Lyon (Stade de Lyon)
- Fox Sports 1
- Telemundo
Saturday, July 6
11 a.m.: Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser at Nice (Stade de Nice)
- Fox
- Telemundo
Sunday, July 7
11 a.m.: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner at Lyon (Stade de Lyon)
- Fox
- Telemundo