“I’m sure they can mandate that in some way, like you don’t get money for anything else until you give more money to the women and make sure it’s fully staffed,” U.S. veteran Megan Rapinoe said when asked whether she thinks FIFA can step in to make sure federations don’t discard their women’s teams after embarrassing results and instead invest more heavily to improve them. “I think there’s some teams here, ya know, since last world cup they’ve only played a handful of games or only the qualifiers. I mean, it’s embarrassing, not only for the federations, but for FIFA as well. Ya just mandate it. They mandate all kinds of things.”