After missing the last men’s World Cup four years ago, the U.S. men’s soccer team got a warm welcome back to the world’s biggest stage at the group stage draw on Friday.

The Americans were drawn into Group B with England, Iran, and the winner of an upcoming European playoff bracket involving Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

The U.S. will start with the playoff winner on Nov. 21, the tournament’s opening day; play England on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving; and face Iran on Nov. 29, in a tournament moved to the late autumn because of Qatar’s searing summer heat.

The clash with England will naturally get the most attention, since England’s Premier League is the most popular soccer league on English-language television and English expats have long had vast influence over American soccer. (Having the game on Black Friday, when many fans will be off work and able to flock to bars, won’t hurt either.)

But for all the Three Lions’ dominance of the culture here, they’ve never beaten the Americans in a World Cup. In 1950, Philadelphia’s Walter Bahr helped spark a 1-0 U.S. upset win in Belo Horizonte, Brazil; and in 2010, Clint Dempsey helped the Americans earn a 1-1 tie in Rustenburg, South Africa.

The Iran game will undoubtedly be politically charged. When the nations met in 1998, then-U.S. Soccer Federation president Robert Contiguglia called it “the mother of all games.”

Among the star former players on stage at the event was Delran’s Carli Lloyd.

”It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to be on stage at a men’s World Cup draw,” Lloyd said. “The draw is exciting — as a player, it’s what you look forward to, it sets the stage, it starts the journey of lifting that trophy. And I must add, I am extremely proud of our USA men for qualifying for this World Cup, so that is also extremely exciting for me to be up here tonight.”

All eight stadiums that will host games are located in and around Qatar’s main city, Doha, with the longest travel time between any two venues around an hour. Geographically, the nation is smaller than the state of Connecticut.

The compact scale will be great for the hundreds of thousands of fans and media who flock to Qatar in November, and of course for the competing teams too.

But the spectacle will be clouded by many controversies, from years of allegations of human rights abuses to long-standing claims — including by the U.S. Department of Justice — that Qatar bribed its way to the hosting rights when they were awarded in 2010.

There are also concerns over a lack of hotel room capacity in Qatar, which World Cup organizers have acknowledged. Only around 90,000 rooms are likely to be made available to the public, a number that the Associated Press pointed out last December is nearly the same as the total number of fans from the United States who went to Russia in 2018 — a tournament the U.S. wasn’t even in.

The U.S. is routinely among the biggest buyers of World Cup tickets, thanks to its huge population of immigrants from across the Americas and the entire world. It’s the case again this year, with the U.S. second to only the host nation for the most tickets sold to any nation so far. England, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates are the rest of the top five.

Games will kick off at 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eastern time. Qatar’s time zone is seven hours ahead of here, so the local kickoff times will be noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. And yes, there will be four group stage games per day instead of the usual three. That will help condense a tournament, which was dropped into the middle of European club seasons that will have to stop their campaigns for the World Cup and resume afterward.

Major League Soccer will have already ended its season, though, with the championship game set for Nov. 5. The regular season ends Oct. 9, and the playoffs start soon after that.

Here’s the full World Cup group stage draw. You’ll see that three spots on the table below have multiple teams in them. Along with the European playoffs, the two inter-continental matchups are set to be one-game playoff matchups in June.

The European playoff will see Scotland host Ukraine first, in a game that was postponed because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The winner will then play at Wales. The dates of both games are still to be determined.

In the inter-continental playoffs, the United Arab Emirates will play Australia on June 7 to be Asia’s representative, then the winner will play Peru. Both of those matchups will take place in Qatar.