The knockout stages of the World Cup begin with star-spangled fireworks: the United States vs. Netherlands in the first game of the round of 16. And the nightcap is a big game too, Lionel Messi’s Argentina against Australia’s Cinderella Socceroos.

Here’s how to watch all the action.

Fox’s coverage starts at 9 a.m. and runs nonstop until the end of Argentina-Australia. The network likely hopes that game ends in regulation, because the Mountain West Conference college football championship game starts at 4 p.m. We’ll see what happens if the soccer runs long. The nighttime studio show is at 8:30 p.m. on FS1 and midnight on Fox. Telemundo’s coverage is nonstop from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1A. Netherlands vs. 2B. United States

Time: 10 a.m.

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (John Strong on play-by-play with analyst Stuart Holden, reporter Jenny Taft and referee expert Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Copán Alvarez on play-by-play with analysts Eduardo Biscayart and Tab Ramos and reporter Antonella González)

FoxSports.com and TelemundoDeportes.com require authentication through participating pay-TV providers. Peacock is NBC and Telemundo’s subscription streaming service.

Fox also has replays of every game for free on its streaming platform, Tubi.

Betting odds: Netherlands -235, United States +186. Some bookmakers may offer odds for a tie in regulation. FanDuel, where these odds came from, does not.

Players to watch

Netherlands: Cody Gakpo. It has to be the scorching-hot forward who scored a goal in all three of the Oranje’s group stage games.

United States: Tim Ream. As tempting as it is to pick Christian Pulisic here, Ream has earned the spotlight. The 35-year-old centerback was one of the last players to make the World Cup squad, but he went straight into the starting lineup and has been outstanding. Now he gets another big test in Gakpo.

1C. Argentina vs. 2D. Australia

Time: 2 p.m.

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

English TV/streaming: Fox29 and FoxSports.com (Derek Rae on play-by-play with analyst Aly Wagner, reporter Rodolfo Landeros, and referee analyst Joe Machnik)

Spanish TV/streaming: Telemundo 62, TelemundoDeportes.com and Peacock (Andrés Cantor on play-by-play with analyst Manuel Sol)

Betting odds: Argentina -1300, Australia +790.

Players to watch

Argentina: Julián Álvarez. The massed hordes of Albiceleste fans know he’s a rising star. So do the front-office brass at Manchester City, which signed the now-22-year-old for just under $24 million in January. He showed it in the group stage finale against Poland with a thunderbolt of a goal.

Australia: Miloš Degenek. The centerback plays his club soccer for the Columbus Crew. We’ll see if Álvarez, Lionel Messi, and company can do something the Union did not this year: score a goal against him. The Union’s 1-0 win at Subaru Park in April came thanks to an own goal, and the Crew got a scoreless tie in their home game in July.

