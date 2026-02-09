Philly is a stop on Brazil’s path to World Cup glory. Here’s what to know about the Seleçao

Casual soccer fans, and even those who know nothing about the sport itself, know that when it comes to soccer excellence on a global scale, Brazil’s track record is unparalleled.

As five-time World Cup champions, with one of those titles coming the last time the tournament was held in the United States in 1994, the Seleçao holds the record for the nation with the most World Cup trophies, dating back to 1930, their first appearance in the tournament, and in 2002, the last time they won it all.

Brazil’s lore largely is propped up by its legends, players past — and even a few still present, who have put the sport on the map. However, even with a crop of natural talent, the nation has struggled over the last few years to regain its former dominance.

Brazil has struggled in every men’s World Cup tournament since its 2002 victory, crashing out in the quarterfinals four times and the semifinals once, though that might just be the tournament many won’t soon forget: a 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Now, the nation that has qualified for every World Cup since the first iteration in 1930 will return to the United States, with its tournament aspirations making a stop in Philly against Haiti in Brazil’s second game of Group C on June 19 (9 p.m., Fox29).

Brazil’s World Cup schedule

(All times Eastern)

June 13: vs. Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J. (6 p.m., FS1)

June 19: vs. Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field (9 p.m., Fox29, tickets)

June 24: vs. Scotland in Miami Gardens, Fla. (6 p.m., Fox29)

Lincoln Financial Field, which will be renamed to Philadelphia Stadium, will host six matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Read more Carl Recine - FIFA / FIFA via Getty Images

Fast facts

Brazil is currently ranked fifth in FIFA’s latest world rankings. … Neymar, who has been a key figure in Brazil’s attacking corps for over a decade, isn’t a guarantee to make manager Carlo Ancelotti’s team. Despite playing well for Santos in the Brazilian league, he’s still coming back from a meniscus tear. … Croatia in Group L also will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field this summer. The Vatreni knocked Brazil out on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. … According to city data, Northeast Philadelphia has one of the largest Brazilian contingencies in the city, housing the bulk of what’s an estimated 20,000 people living within the city limits.

Brazil's Rodrygo (left) is expected to have a breakthrough performance in this World Cup. Read more Eraldo Peres / AP

Three players to watch

It’s hard to just name three on a roster that undoubtedly will feature players competing on the top club teams in world soccer. However, the biggest name at the moment is Vinícius Jr., the 25-year-old star forward for Spanish club giants Real Madrid. Vinicius led the team to the semifinals of last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. He’s played in 45 matches for Brazil since debuting for the first team as a 19-year-old in 2019, with eight goals.

He’ll most likely be joined by Rodrygo, his teammate at Real Madrid, who is a danger at either inside a four-man attacking front in Brazil’s iconic 4-2-4 formation but mainly outside on the right wing, where Rodrygo, 25, has scored nine goals for his country in just 37 matches.

Finally, there’s a case to be made for Gabriel Magalhães, who, at 28, can be considered one of the most complete defenders in the world, starring in the back for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Philly meets Brazil moment

One of the biggest arrived just last year, when Vini Jr. dazzled at Lincoln Financial Field during the FIFA Club World Cup, where he scored a remarkable goal in a win over Red Bull Salzburg, and then dished out the assist with a no-look back-heel pass on the game-winner just before halftime.

Make sure you check out …

If you’re rooting for Brazil, food writer Beatrice Forman has not one, but two great recommendations for you, covering sweet and savory:

Brazilian-born pastry chef-owner Mallory Santos-Cepeda has a South Philly monopoly on the country’s traditional confections. Her bakery, Kouklet & Tanda, specializes in bolo de rolo (ultrathin cake rolls from northern Brazil), plus airy sourdough doughnuts called sonhos that are stuffed with a rotating fillings, from fig butter to white chocolate custard and poached pears. Kouklet & Tanda has two locations, both of which are takeout only, so grab empanadas to snack on in the stands of the Linc or fuel up with a big focaccia sandwich on the Broad Street Line. 📍 1647 E. Passyunk Ave. and 1429 Wolf St.; ☎️ 973-664-7076, kouklet.com

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse: For a savory (or celebratory) option, Northeast Philly’s Picanha steakhouse is open late daily, serving up charcoal-grilled cuts of rodizio (all-you-can eat meats) that theatrically turn on skewers in the back of the dining room. Picanha is BYOB with a salad bar that’s less upscale than those Brazilian steakhouse chains, so there’s nothing stopping you from celebrating a dub with mountains of pão de queijo (cheese bread) or Brazilian-style lasagna. 📍 6501 Castor Ave., ☎️ 215-743-4647, picanhasteakhouse.com

Support a local Brazilian small business:

By Brazil: It may look like your average convenience store on the outside, but inside the revamped shop, you can pick up authentic Brazilian wares, food items, and more. Soccer is a passion here, too, as By Brazil has a decent selection of jerseys on the club side along with the national team. 📍6400 Castor Avenue, ☎️ 215-533-9200.

SEPTA's Broad Street Line train is a direct path from the city to the stadium on game day. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Navigating Philly

The best way to get to the stadium area where the games will be held is via SEPTA, the city’s public transportation system. The network has its own app and is fully integrated into apps, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, Transit, and CityMapper.

Whether you’re coming in by way of Philadelphia’s international airport or its main train hub, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, it’s easy to get around Philly’s Center City district and other neighborhoods by bus, train, or trolley.

Don’t feel like figuring out all the schedules? Taxis or ride shares via Uber or Lyft also are quick and convenient options.